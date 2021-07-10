Severe storms roll through Council Bluffs metro; more storms possible this afternoon

"To give it a name, it could be called a quasi-linear convective system — to describe the storms. That's the weather nerd fancy talk for it," Fortin said with a laugh. "They usually have pockets or channels of higher winds that develop. You get different mechanics in the complex of storms. You might not have it along the entire line (of storms), but you'll have it along segments of the line. It depends on where you are in proximity of the winds that poke through these lines of severe thunderstorms."

That explains the difference in wind speeds across the region during the storms, Fortin said.

The Council Bluffs airport reported .69 inches of rain from the storms, according to Fortin. The southern part of Pottawattamie County got more than an inch, with higher amounts to the south — 1.52 inches in Red Oak and 2.68 inches in Clarinda.

"A lot of our observation sites unfortunately lost power, so some of our sampling is not as good," she said. "But the southern part of Pottawattamie County and into Mills and Fremont Counties, they were easily more than 2 inches."