Severe storms roll through Council Bluffs metro

Eppley Airfield, just across the Missouri River, recorded wind speeds of 96 mph, though Fortin noted the power went out at the airport soon after and the weather service is still waiting to confirm the recording.

“Because of the power outage, we’re trying to get last data dump before it lost power. We have to wait to confirm the 96 mph,” Fortin said. “But it was pretty significant. There was a smaller FedEx plane that was ... moved from its anchor. That’s a pretty good wind that’s going to do that kind of thing.

“We’re going back through our records. At Eppley it may be the highest wind gust we’ve ever observed. But we have to go back through our records to make sure that’s correct.”

Council Bluffs Municipal Airport reported wind speeds of 71 mph, Fortin said.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Mary Jones, who lives on the West End of Council Bluffs, said of the storm damage in her backyard.

To the south, gusts of 80 mph were reported in Sidney, while in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, just west of Glenwood, there were 76 mph winds. Other observations south of the Council Bluffs area were in the 40 to 55 mph range, Fortin said.