Just on the heels of a late spring snowstorm, Iowa and Nebraska are observing Severe Weather Awareness Week through Friday.

The most recognizable sign will come Wednesday at 10 a.m., when there is a statewide tornado drill scheduled in Iowa. For the remainder of the season, Council Bluffs sirens will be tested on the first and third Saturdays of the month, according to Michell Bose, emergency management specialist at the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency.

To make sure you will hear about a disaster — even if you can’t hear the public sirens from your location — register for the Alert Iowa system. Through Alert Iowa, the state’s official emergency notification system, state and local officials disseminate emergency and public safety messages to residents. Severe weather alerts are among the messages sent through the system.

Although it can be used to send messages statewide, the system is usually used to reach local areas like Pottawattamie County. Officials can also target a certain part of the county with an alert.

Bose said she hopes more people will sign up for the service after Severe Weather Week.

“You do not have to have a cell phone or email,” she said. “You can choose to get a phone call. It’s a very good user-friendly system.”

Those interested can sign up for Alert Iowa at alert.iowa.gov or on the agency’s website at pcema-ia.org or by calling 712-328-5777.

Agency staff will focus on a different aspect of emergencies each day, Bose said. Monday was severe thunderstorms, Tuesday was weather alerts, Wednesday is tornadoes, Thursday is family preparedness and Friday is flash floods.

To prepare for severe weather season, the agency advises people to do the following:

1. Make a plan.

2. Build a kit.

3. Be aware of the weather and know where to get information.

Making a plan involves figuring out where to take shelter if a tornado warning is issued and making sure everyone in the household knows where it is. If you live in a house, it’s best if it’s someplace in the basement near a concrete wall or corner where you have protection from flying glass and debris. If you don’t have a basement or live in a mobile home, make arrangements ahead of time to take shelter at a neighbor’s house, nearby church or business. Everyone should know how to reach the others to let them know, if needed, and have a few emergency contacts, including someone outside the area who would not be affected by a local storm or power outage.

To build a kit, gather up what you would need if you had to remain in your shelter for an extended time. That should include a battery-operated radio you can use to listen for weather updates. Other elements should include things like a cell or cordless phone, first aid kit, water, nonperishable foods, a working flashlight, wet wipes, etc.

Know how to reach the local fire and rescue service in case of a storm-related fire or medical emergency. Know where to meet in case of a fire. Know what routes are not likely to be flooded or blocked by downed limbs or trees in case you need to evacuate.

Lightning-related fatalities are most common in July, June and August, in that order, according to the National Lightning Safety Council. Below are some safety tips from the council.

Outdoors

• When thunder roars, go indoors. If you hear thunder, you are likely within striking distance of the storm.

• Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects.

• If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.

• Avoid open fields, hills or ridges.

• If you are in a forest, stay near a lower and shorter stand of trees.

• If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine or other low area. Remember, a tent offers no protection from lightning.

• Stay away from water, wet items (such as ropes) and metal objects (such as poles or fences).

• If you are on a bicycle or motorcycle, listen to a radio and watch the skies. If you see threatening skies in the distance and you are near a safe building, pull over and wait 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder before resuming your ride.

• If storms are forecast, do not go boating. If you are on a boat with a cabin, stay inside the cabin and away from metal surfaces. Stay off the radio except in an emergency. The vast majority of lightning injuries on boats involve small boats with no cabin.

Indoors

• Stay off corded phones (cell or cordless phones are OK).

• Don’t touch electrical equipment with cords.

• Do not shower or wash hands or dishes.

• Stay away from exterior doors and windows that contain metal.

• Stay off balconies and porches and out of open garages and carports.

• Do not lie on a concrete surface or lean against a concrete wall.

Pets

Protect your pets. Doghouses are not safe. Dogs that are chained to a tree or on metal runners are especially vulnerable.

Property

Protect your property. Lightning generates electrical surges that can damage electronic equipment some distance from an actual strike. Typical surge protectors do not protect equipment from a lightning strike. Do not handle cords during a storm.

Common lightning myths

Myth: If you get caught outside in a storm, you should crouch down.

Fact: It won’t make you any safer to crouch down.

Myth: If caught outside, lie flat on the ground.

Fact: Lying flat on the ground increases your chance of being affected by potentially deadly ground current. Keep moving toward shelter.

Myth: Lightning never strikes the same place twice.

Fact: Lightning often strikes the same place repeatedly — especially if it’s tall, pointy and isolated. The Empire State Building is struck an average of 23 times a year.

Myth: If it’s not rainy and cloudy, you’re safe from lightning.

Fact: Lightning often strikes more than three miles from the center of a thunderstorm, far outside the rain or storm clouds. Lightning can strike 10 to 15 miles away from the storm itself.

Myth: Rubber tires protect your vehicle from lightning by insulating you from the ground.

Fact: Most cars are safe from lightning, but it is the metal roof and sides that protect you (by conducting the charge away from you and channeling it into the ground). Convertibles, motorcycles, bicycles and open-shelled ATVs do not protect you from lightning.

For more information, visit pcema-ia.org.