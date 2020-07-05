'She runs the show': Rau retires after 45 years with Council Bluffs Fire Department

James continued, “We never even worried about it,” when talking about everything Rau took care of, including a complex payroll process that left the fire chief joking, “Are we going to get paid?”

“I know he’s freaking out,” Mayor Matt Walsh said, referring to James, during the celebration.

“We’ve been fortunate in the city to have a number of longtime employees,” Walsh said. “Forty-five years, that’s gotta be one of the longest.”

Along with four chiefs, Rau’s tenure included around 30 assistant chiefs and more than 300 firefighters, nearly 60% of all the firefighters that ever worked for the department since 1884, according to James.

“She’s been the one constant for the last 45 years in the fire department,” the fire chief said.

Rau was reserved during an interview while tasked with talking about herself. She said she enjoyed that the job provided a variety of duties. But asked about her favorite part, she answered, “All the wonderful people. The people.”

Looking to the future, Rau said she hopes to travel. Spend time at home. Other than that?

“I’m just going to take it one day at a time,” she said.