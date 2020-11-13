 Skip to main content
Sheriff's office, police department raise $6k for Mercy Oncology Department
Sheriff's office, police department raise $6k for Mercy Oncology Department

Local law enforcement agencies presented a $6,151.07 donation to the CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs Oncology Department during a ceremony Thursday at the hospital.

The gift marked the 10th year the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Council Bluffs Police Department have raised money for the department by selling cancer awareness shirts. The money will be used to help cancer patients treated at the hospital.

During the past decade, the agencies have raised $66,448.02 for the department, said Abby Jares, development officer for CHI Health Foundation.

“Thank you for the thousands you’ve raised and the hundreds of lives you’ve touched,” she said.

The shirts also help build awareness locally, said Lisa Gronstal, manager of Volunteer Services, who served as master of ceremonies.

“We appreciate your support,” she said. “With a combined effort, we are able to get the word out to more of the community and increase cancer awareness.”

The annual donation helps patients in many different ways, said Marchell Benes, social worker in the oncology department.

“We help with rent, sometimes mortgage payments, a lot of gas for transportation, food, utilities, small bills that hinder them as they try to get cancer treatment” and insurance copayments and deductibles, she said. “It just helps them have less stress in their lives. It helps a lot of people, and we really, really, appreciate it.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown, the need is great, said Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care.

“I think times are hard enough right now,” she said.

McNitt said law enforcement officers are heroes for helping cancer patients, and “10 years is incredible. When I look at what’s happening right now, clearly this is more special than ever.”

The shirts, designed by Rachel Morehead, community advancement officer at the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, included short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, crew-neck sweatshirts and hoodies, according to Linda Hensley of the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office. They were sold at TS Bank, MidStates Bank and the sheriff’s office, according to Lt. Steve Winchell. The Council Bluffs Police Department sold them at the West Broadway Hy-Vee Food Store, Union Pharmacy, the police department and a local dance studio, according to Hensley and David Burns, community affairs officer at the police department. The shirts were also sold online, he said.

“It’s something I think the community looks forward to every year,” he said. “The shirts seem to sell themselves. People want to get the new design.”

