Sheriff's office, police department raise $6k for Mercy Oncology Department

Local law enforcement agencies presented a $6,151.07 donation to the CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs Oncology Department during a ceremony Thursday at the hospital.

The gift marked the 10th year the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Council Bluffs Police Department have raised money for the department by selling cancer awareness shirts. The money will be used to help cancer patients treated at the hospital.

During the past decade, the agencies have raised $66,448.02 for the department, said Abby Jares, development officer for CHI Health Foundation.

“Thank you for the thousands you’ve raised and the hundreds of lives you’ve touched,” she said.

The shirts also help build awareness locally, said Lisa Gronstal, manager of Volunteer Services, who served as master of ceremonies.

“We appreciate your support,” she said. “With a combined effort, we are able to get the word out to more of the community and increase cancer awareness.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The annual donation helps patients in many different ways, said Marchell Benes, social worker in the oncology department.