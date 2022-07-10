 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Shinedown's Summer Bash at Westfair Amphitheater

Arts & entertainment
Nonpareil graphic

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown, on tour in support of their seventh studio album, “Planet Zero,” is coming to Council Bluffs.

On Friday, July 15, the Jacksonville, Florida band will be appearing at Westfair Amphitheater as the headlining act for 89.7 The River’s Summer Bash.

Shinedown was named No. 1 on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Mainstream Rock Artists chart in 2021, after earning the most ever No. 1 songs — 17 — in the 40-year history of the chart. The band has sold 10 million albums worldwide.

Shinedown will be joined by opening acts Salt Creek, Austin Meade and Jelly Roll.

Tickets are $40 for general admission and $125 for the “preferred standing room only viewing area.” Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit shinedown.com.

