Shining light on the dark: Retired Bluffs firefighter discusses battle with PTSD

Though Hyde is gone from the department, Peer Support remains a valuable tool for the force, James said.

“And we are going to be doing Peer Support, among other things,” James said. “There’s all kinds of stresses that can obviously get you in life. And the fire department adds an extreme amount of additional stress.”

And though the job took its toll, Hyde emphasized that he loved many aspects of his work. In fact, being a firefighter was really the only job he ever wanted. So when he stepped away earlier this year, there was an immediate void.

“The day after I retired, I felt like a different person,” Hyde said. “I felt like I lost part of my identity. It’s been my life. Firemen hang out with firemen, firemen talk a certain way, it’s really a true brotherhood. And then the next day you’re not that guy anymore and you’re 51 years old and you’re saying, ‘What the hell am I going to do now?’

“I mean, I know a lot of things, but I’ve spent a third of my life here every year for the last 23 years.”

Stepping away from fire and emergency calls hasn’t eliminated Hyde’s PTSD. He knows it’s something he will likely deal with for the rest of his life. But, he’s hoping some positive changes can come out of everything.