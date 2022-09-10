Shoemaker named board president of Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors board

Pottawattamie Conservation executive director Mark Shoemaker was recently named president of the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors.

Shoemaker, who joined the Pottawattamie County conservation department as a park ranger intern in 1992, has served on the CBCVB board since 2016, and was named vice president in 2020.

“This is a very exciting opportunity,” Shoemaker said in a press release. “The CBCVB has an outstanding staff and to be able to continue to work with them in this capacity is truly an honor.”

The CBCVB works to grow Pottawattamie County’s visitor economy through collaborative sales and marketing, destination advocacy, and sustainable placemaking activities in order to enhance the region’s quality of life, according to the bureau’s website. Shoemaker, who was named Pottawattamie Conservation executive director in 1998, sees obvious crossover with his work for the county.

“When you talk about highlighting the great things Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have to offer, some of that appeal starts with our natural landscape and what we’re able to do with conservation,” he said. “There are so many things in place to allow us to be leaders in tourism in the state of Iowa and across the Midwest.”

Shoemaker’s duties as CBCVB board president include chairing monthly board meetings and providing direction and assistance to staff.

CBCVB executive director Mark Eckman said Shoemaker displays passion and offers a wealth of experience.

“As a board member, Mark has helped lead the CBCVB as it has achieved its most significant accomplishments,” Eckman said in the press release. “These include the purchase of its office building, being designated as an Iowa Welcome Center, and receiving seven Iowa Tourism Awards during the past six years.”

Shoemaker was named president during the Aug. 25 CBCVB board meeting. He said his primary goal is to keep things moving in a positive direction.

“I just want to see us continue to grow and compete with CVBs across the state,” Shoemaker said. “The board and staff are already making that a reality, but continuing to market Council Bluffs by attracting high quality and meaningful events to the area is important.”

For more information on the Council Bluffs Convention and Visitors Bureau visit UNleashCB.com. To learn more about Pottawattamie County Conservation visit PottConservation.com.