Shopping around, flexibility helpful in finding infant formula during shortage

The Iowa Departments of Public Health and Human Services are working to help Iowans navigate the ongoing search for suitable infant formula.

Product availability has been reduced by supply chain issues since January and was further impacted by a recall of Similac, a leading formula brand, in February, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Health. That led to the closure of an Abbott Labs plant in Sturgis, Michigan that primarily supplies formula to the Midwest. Almost three months later, the plant remains closed.

The recall included Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered infant formula produced at the Sturgis facility with an expiration date of April 1 or later, an FDA bulletin stated. It did not include any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas or any liquid formulas.

The shortage has affected local stores, including Hy-Vee, according to Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for the grocery chain.

“We’re still getting baby formula in, we’re just not getting as much variety,” she said.

While the company normally has up to 80 different kinds of formula in its warehouses, selection is now a bit spotty, Potthoff said.

“We are seeing consumers trying different brands, if one brand is out,” she said.

Potthoff encouraged customers who don’t see the product they usually use on the shelves to ask a manager if it is available at a warehouse or in another Hy-Vee store.

Kris Wood, coordinator of the Pottawattamie County Women, Infants and Children program, tries to monitor store inventories for WIC clients.

“It’s pretty bleak,” she said. “I’ve been trying to go out weekly, if I can, and then I take pictures of the shelves.”

Then Wood gives staff members a status report, and they relay that information to clients. Some of the families can’t do a lot of shopping around -- either because they don’t have a vehicle or because they can’t afford much gas at current prices.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking for some families, because they’re already struggling,” she said.

The shortage has forced WIC enrollees to adapt. The state takes bids and contracts with a manufacturer for its regular formula, and its current contract is with Abbott, Wood said.

“The special formulas, it doesn’t really matter, because they’re not part of the contract,” she said.

As the shortage took hold, the state gave WIC offices permission to add other products to the benefit cards clients use to purchase formula and other foods, Wood said. Now, they can buy products from Abbott’s biggest competitor, Mead-Johnson, which makes Enfamil formula, as well as other brands.

“The state gives us lists of what they can find,” she said.

And if a client calls the WIC office and says they can only find a store brand, WIC staff can add that product to their benefit card, Wood said.

“That’s the nice thing about the cards: We can be fairly reactive to the availability,” she said.

Other brands are the key right now, Wood said.

“I think parents are trying to get formulas that are closest to what they were using,” she said. “A lot of them are (experimenting) to see if their babies will tolerate something different.”

That’s especially true for those with infants who need formula that is lactose-free or hypoallergenic, Wood said.

“There are things in different brands,” she said.

A “regular” Similac formula has become more available recently -- probably because other Abbott plants make it and have stepped up production, Wood said.

The IDPH advised Iowans to purchase only what they need for the short term so other parents can also find what they need.

The FDA issued a statement Tuesday to update the public on what it is doing to address the shortage, including working with major infant formula manufacturers to increase supply and helping to ensure that Abbott’s Sturgis facility can safely resume production.

IDPH cautioned families not to use homemade infant formula or other alternatives that may not contain the vitamins and minerals that a growing infant needs.

Infants need just the right amount of certain nutrients to grow and be healthy, according to materials from the American Academy of Pediatrics published on healthychildren.org. Human breastmilk contains everything they need in the right amounts, and infant formula provides good nutrition when families can’t or choose not to breastfeed. Homemade formula may not be safe or meet a baby’s nutritional needs.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents who use formula choose a product approved by the FDA and prepare it according to directions on the label, unless a pediatrician has given them different instructions because of a special medical need the baby has.

The academy offered these warnings:

• Do not make a homemade formula from ingredients at a grocery store, such as powdered cow’s milk or raw milk and sugar

• Do not feed an infant younger than 1 year old cow’s milk or a milk substitute such as almond or soy beverages

• Do not use imported formulas that have not been reviewed by the FDA

• Do not water down formulas by adding more water when mixing powdered formula or adding extra water to ready-to-serve, non-concentrated liquid formula

Government regulations require all infant formula sold in stores to meet very strict rules about their ingredients to ensure that it supports healthy growth and development, the website states. The FDA also oversees how approved formulas are made and stored.

“Formula mixtures made from online or other resources may not have vital components such as enough iron or vitamins for a baby,” the website states. “Or they may have too much salt or other nutrients that your baby’s kidneys and liver cannot handle in large amounts.

“The first year of life is a key time for your baby’s brain and body to grow. If your baby doesn’t get enough of the important parts of infant formula – even for a few days or weeks – they can suffer long-term effects on their abilities (to) grow strong and do well in school. Lack of these nutrients can lead to severe health problems and even death. Homemade formulas may also lead to risks of contamination or may even cause serious problems with high or low levels of minerals like calcium or electrolytes such as sodium.”

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3MctlDq.

