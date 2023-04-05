Imagine this: Eight teenagers are involved in a horrific two-vehicle accident.

Sidney seventh through 12th graders, along with school staff, look on as emergency vehicles Riverton, Tabor, Randolph and Sidney, as well as Life Net, Iowa State Patrol and the Fremont County Medical examiner arrive on the scene.

That was the scenario during a staged mock accident March 30 in Sidney.​

The objective was to educate teenagers about the tragedy and heartbreak of traffic accidents. The presented displayed the consequences of distracted driving and driving after consuming alcohol or other drugs. It also reinforced the importance of using seat belts and paying attention behind the wheel.

The scenario was a car full of high school students driving home from Omaha. As they were going down the road, they were making a TikTok video and passing around a vape pen containing marijuana.

The driver, Avery Dowling, blacked out as she went around a corner and struck a single-occupant vehicle driven by Chace Wallace. Both cars tumbled down a ditch. Wallace was wearing his seat belt, but no one in Dowling’s car was buckled up.

Dowling explained her role at the assembly after the staged event.

“I don’t remember anything after I turned that corner until after the car came to a stop,” she said. “I woke up and got out of the car. I saw two of my friends ejected and then I tried to run from the sheriff but got caught.

“Don’t ever run from the cops because you won’t win. And you shouldn’t drive drunk or high because even if you don’t get hurt, you could cause a lot of pain, injury or death to others. It’s not worth the risk.”

Dowling added that young people don’t stop to think about the families of their friends and how it would affect them.

“How would you feel causing an injury or a death and making families suffer?” she asked at the school assembly.

Wallace said he completely agreed with Dowling.

“The accident was for us to get the bigger picture of what can happen and how serious it really can be,” Wallace said. “I was the sober driver but I also just want to say it’s not worth getting into a vehicle or driving if you’re not sober.”

Eve Brumbaugh said it’s important to demonstrate these real-life consequences.

“We did the accident for students to actually see the reality of this happening,” she said. “We can talk about it but when you actually see it, it hits differently.”

Brumbaugh’s ‘character’ had to sit and wait for the Jaws of Life to extract her from the vehicle, and she told first responders that she had no feelings in her legs.

Motor vehicle crashes are the second leading causes of death for Iowa teens, mostly due to inexperience behind the wheel, poor seat belt use and risk-taking behaviors such as speeding and distracted driving.

Factor in the use of alcohol and drugs, especially during during the months of prom and graduation, the possibility of an accident increases.

Sidney Fire Chief Craig Marshall said that they try to keep the scenario as real as possible without putting anyone’s safety at risk.

“Safety is paramount on everyone’s mind as we do this,” he said. “Although it is a simulated event, the sheriff’s office sent the deputies a report of an accident and they did the usual call for EMS and fire, then called for mutual aid,” he explained. Students could hear the radio traffic over the speaker, which made it more realistic.”

Marshall said they understand not every student will take the issue seriously.

“But we also know if there is a possibility of getting through to even one kid on prom night, or any other night, who makes a good decision about not riding with someone who is impaired or not driving themselves if they are impaired, we’ve accomplished what we set out to do,” he said. “If we get through more than one, it’s outstanding. We do this for our training, too, but it’s more about reaching the kids. If we can prevent even one accident, we’ve done our job.”

Bill Boyd, EMS and medic for the Sidney Fire Department, was the coordinator of the mock event and he said he had been planning the accident since February.

“There are a lot of moving parts and a lot to put together until the day of the event. It’s a lot of work but it’s good for everybody to do it every so often and hopefully it will make an impact,” he said. “We usually get at least one who will take this to heart but we always hope for all.”

Deputy Andrew Wake told students that had Dowling actually been an impaired driver with injured passengers and a fatal passenger, she would be charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and motor vehicle homicide in a vehicle while intoxicated.

“This is a Class B felony with a maximum 25-year prison sentence because she is 18,” Wake said. “She wasn’t drinking alcohol; she was smoking a marijuana vape pen. We would take her to the sheriff’s office, give her a phone call, do a urine or blood test, book her into jail and give her a $25,000 cash bond. If she couldn’t post bond, she would stay in jail, and that could be as long 3, 4 or 6 months.”

State Trooper Andy Hansen told the students that “the single most important thing you can do in your vehicle is wear your seat belt.”

“Put it on, and give yourself a chance to survive,” he said. “Put away your phones and anything else. Your sole purpose when driving is to focus on driving. That is it. There is no room for error.”

Hansen said you would actually travel the length of a football field for the time it takes to check a text, TikTok or other social media.

Samantha Welch echoed Hansen’s comment.

“Just five seconds on your phone, and that accident can happen,” said Welch, who worksfor Benefiel Truck Repair & Towing out of Hamburg who donated the vehicles for the mock accident. “And those five seconds are still going to be there when you get to your destination. Wait.”

Several speakers described situations that had happened in the past, and Fremont County medical examiner John Travis recounted an accident on prom that happened decades ago near Hamburg.

“After 45 years, I still struggle talking about it,” Travis said. “Use your head, and be careful. Have a good prom, but stay safe.”

Marshall announced that he would be willing to pick up any student who is worried about driving while impaired or getting in a vehicle with someone who has been drinking or using drugs.

“We want to make sure you get home safely,” he said. “I’m not going to guarantee you’re not going to get in trouble at home but you’ll get there safely. That’s what we want.”

He asked for a show of hands for who would be willing to do the same. Many, many hands went up.