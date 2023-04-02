The Sidney City Council is taking steps to remove the city’s mayor from the day-to-day management of the Fremont County community.

The council is looking to formally appoint a city manager, a role that has defaulted to Mayor Ken Brown, who is accused of being disrespectful toward city staff, including attempting to intimidate a staff member into copying confidential records.

A special meeting of the council on Wednesday, March 22, outlined concerns about a code of conduct violation by the mayor and a discussion to appoint a city manager instead.

Council member Don Benedict asked Brown, who took office last year, to step down as acting city manager. He cited confrontation with city staff members.

“We have to make sure our city employees can be productive and feel safe in their working environment,” Benedict said.

Council member Justin Shirley said he felt there was a pattern of disrespectful behavior by Brown as acting city manager, resulting in one employee no longer wanting to come to work.

A statement in the council record describes an incident on Monday, March 20, in which Brown allegedly attempted to obtain copies of employee personnel records, which the Iowa League of Cities advised the city should not be copied for distribution or storage outside the city’s offices.

Brown allegedly yelled at an employee for disobeying his instruction to make copies to be retained outside of City Hall, screaming through a door that she kept locked out of concern for her safety. He later sent an email thanking her for “standing up to me and obeying the law,” but not apologizing for his conduct.

The council record also notes that the incident followed a staff meeting on Friday, March 17, discussing “the tense work environment” created by the mayor’s new policies, including sending excessive emails — 70 in one week — and allegations of micromanagement by Brown.

At the March 22 meeting, Brown agreed to ask council member Anne Travis, the city’s mayor pro tem, to fill in as city manager until the issues brought forward could be resolved.

The city manager position was created in 2010 but became vacant in 2016, Travis said. In a mayor-council form of government, under Iowa Code, the council may set certain powers and duties for a city manager, but otherwise the role falls to the mayor.

Before making an appointment, though, council members spent considerable time at a Monday, March 27, workshop discussing the job description, duties, criteria and skills for a future city manager, following the suggestion of City Attorney Bri Sorenson.

Council members reviewed job descriptions from managers at other cities, and Benedict asked them to highlight portions they thought could be included for Sidney’s role.

City Clerk Elease Cowles indicated to the council she would be willing to take on the city manager position, as she already performs many of the day-to-day duties. Benedict said the city could create a combined clerk and manager position, which Brown noted would require a change in ordinance to establish.

The council plans to adopt a job description and set criteria, skills and experience requirements at its April 10 meeting. After that, council member Fabian Bell asked that Sorensen draft an ordinance based on the completed job description.