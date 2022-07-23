Siegrist secures spot on general election ballot at GOP nominating convention

An error due to redistricting kept former Iowa House speaker Brent Siegrist off the Republican primary ballot in June, but after the state GOP nominating convention, he will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot as the Republican candidate for state representative for District 19.

When collecting signatures to appear on the Republican primary ballot, Siegrist accidentally fell short. Because of redistricting, he got signatures from voters who no longer lived in his district.

“I forgot we had flipped one precinct from one district to the other, so in the end, I was a couple of signatures short,” Siegrist said in a May interview.

Under Iowa law, if a political party does not have a candidate for a particular office in the primary election, the party can hold a convention to nominate a candidate who would then appear on the general election ballot.

At the nominating convention, candidates must file an affidavit of candidacy and a political party convention certificate. Then, party delegates from the candidate’s district hold a vote to determine whether the candidate will appear on the general election ballot as the party’s nominee for that office.

At the July 7 nominating convention, Siegrist and a challenger both filed the paperwork to be considered for the nomination.

“We both gave a speech and I prevailed,” Siegrist said in an interview. “I’m on the ballot and I’ve started campaigning, raising money, knocking on doors and doing what we need to do.”

Siegrist was first elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 1984 and served until 2002, when he did not seek reelection. His last 10 years in the House were in leadership positions, split between serving as majority leader or speaker of the House.

After leaving the House, Siegrist worked as executive director of Iowa’s Area Education Agencies, a position he held until his retirement in 2018. He then worked as a lobbyist in Des Moines for a couple of years before deciding to again run for office.

Siegrist returned to the General Assembly as the state representative for District 16 after his victory in the 2020 general election.

“Going back now, I think I bring, not credibility, but respect,” Siegrist said. “People know my background and I’ve been pretty successful there, so I think that’s good for Council Bluffs.”