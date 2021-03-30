Sign added to Gleason Avenue in memory of Sgt. Tom Houser

Gleason Avenue in Council Bluffs now has a second name.
The name “Sgt. Thomas E. Houser Way” was added to the street signpost in a dedication ceremony Tuesday at the corner of Gleason and McPherson Avenues in memory of the fallen Council Bluffs soldier of the same name.
It is a commemorative name that won’t replace the official name, nor will it change people’s mailing addresses along Gleason.
Houser, 22, was killed by enemy fire Jan. 3, 2005, near Fallujah in the Al Anbar Province of Iraq during his second tour of duty in Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was a Council Bluffs native and a 2000 alumnus of St. Albert High School, which is just up the hill on Gleason.
“A family tradition of military service was the Houser way, and Tom fully embraced the concept of carrying on that legacy,” Mayor Matt Walsh said, reading from a proclamation. “Just like his grandfather John Sr., his dad, John Jr. and his brother John “Joe” Houser III, Tom reveled in the fact that he was destined to become a member of the United States Marine Corps.
“A member of the 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, Thomas Houser was based (at) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. After completing basic training, Houser received notice that his first deployment would be in the Middle East,” Walsh continued. “His family and friends took pride in Tom’s military accomplishments. Heavier on their minds was concern for his safety. His first tour complete, Tom carried himself with renewed conviction. He had become a soldier of purpose, willing to lay down his life for his belief system…”
Houser’s mother, M.E. Ward, said she will pass the sign at Gleason and McPherson “almost every day and I’ll probably cry every time I see it.”
Ward said she was grateful to the city of Council Bluffs for making the commemorative designation. The sign makes her “more proud that Tom made the ultimate sacrifice,” she said.
Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Chairman Scott Belt and Mayor Matt Walsh tried to get a street named after Houser about six years ago, with no success, City Councilman Chad Hannan said. However, at that time, a process had not really been established for that.
“A few years ago, the council passed an ordinance that allowed them to designate a street,” Walsh said.
In this case, Nick Jedlicka, director of Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs, brought up the idea of honoring veterans by naming a street after them, and VA Commissioner Jesse Shea brought an application to Hannan to rename Gleason after Houser.
Shea, a 2002 graduate of St. Albert like Hannan, knew Houser and played on the football team with him in high school. His daughter, Kinley, grade 5, and son, Jett, preschool, now attend the school. He appreciates that the mayor and city council got on board with naming the street after Houser.
“It’s just another way to honor his sacrifice and just remind people of the values and the commitment he had when he was here,” he said.
“I always admired his commitment to his community, his country,” Hannan said.
One hurdle to getting a street named is, the people requesting it are expected to pay the fees for application and implementation. Hannan covered the application fee. The proposal had to be certified by the Council Bluffs Public Works Department, then the mayor could use his discretion in deciding whether to take the matter to the City Council. The Council Bluffs City Council approved a proposal to rename the street during its meeting on Jan. 25.
An anonymous donor emerged and offered to pay for the new street signs – an expense of about $300, Hannan said.
“We were just going to fund raise and take it to some friends of Tom’s,” he said.
The year Houser died, his family, with the help of donations from supporters all over the country, set up a scholarship in his name, Ward said.
“We give a full-ride scholarship to St. Albert to a student for the year following,” she said. “It’s our way of giving back for the future of our community.”
That year, Houser was honored during the opening ceremony for Pride Week.
In 2008, four St. Albert students who were members of Boy Scout Troop No. 520 created a veterans monument at St. Albert High School for their Eagle Scout projects and named it after Houser. It was in honor of Houser and another St. Albert graduate, Cpl. Michael Munch, who died during the Vietnam War. The monument was dedicated in September 2008.
In recent years, the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs has looked for ways to recognize veterans, Hannan said.
“The county VA has done a really good job this past year to make sure recognition options are available,” he said. “My impression is, raising awareness of veterans has improved a lot in the last 24 months.”
This year, Jan. 3 was declared Sgt. Thomas Houser Day.