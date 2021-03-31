Sign added to Gleason Avenue in memory of Sgt. Tom Houser

“I always admired his commitment to his community, his country,” Hannan said.

One hurdle to getting a street named is, the people requesting it are expected to pay the fees for application and implementation. Hannan covered the application fee. The proposal had to be certified by the Council Bluffs Public Works Department, then the mayor could use his discretion in deciding whether to take the matter to the City Council. The Council Bluffs City Council approved a proposal to rename the street during its meeting on Jan. 25.

An anonymous donor emerged and offered to pay for the new street signs – an expense of about $300, Hannan said.

“We were just going to fund raise and take it to some friends of Tom’s,” he said.

The year Houser died, his family, with the help of donations from supporters all over the country, set up a scholarship in his name, Ward said.

“We give a full-ride scholarship to St. Albert to a student for the year following,” she said. “It’s our way of giving back for the future of our community.”

That year, Houser was honored during the opening ceremony for Pride Week.