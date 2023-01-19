Significant snow misses Council Bluffs

A winter storm warning, in effect Wednesday through Thursday morning, caused Council Bluffs Community Schools to cancel classes on Wednesday and delay Thursday's start time by two hours.

Following a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and finally, snow, accumulations totaled much less than originally forecast.

Snow totals for the metro area generally ranged between 1 to 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The area's official total was 1.6 inches.

With temperatures just warm enough to stave off much of the snow forecast for the area, about 1 degree seemed to make all the difference.

The primary reason Omaha didn’t see significant snow Wednesday afternoon was warmth some 2,000 to 3,000 feet high in the atmosphere, AccuWeather’s Grady Gilman told the Omaha World-Herald. Temperatures at that level were a degree or two higher than expected.

Still, light snow was falling during the Thursday morning commute and conditions quickly became windy in the afternoon.

Conditions were expected to be dry Friday, with potential for isolated snow showers Saturday, said Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises.