Sime to leave Micah House

Micah House Executive Director Jaymes Sime will leave the homeless shelter to take over an Omaha-based nonprofit.
Micah House said Wednesday Sime has been named the next president and CEO of Child Saving Institute. Sime will replace retiring President and CEO Peg Harriot, who has served Child Saving Institute for more 13 years, according to a release from Micah House. Sime joined Micah House in 2015 and will begin his new role on Oct. 4.
According to the organization, under Sime’s leadership Micah House “has seen tremendous growth throughout the organization.” When Sime started the shelter had 12 full-time employees and an annual operating budget of $600,000. Micah House now has 25 full-time employees and a $1.8 million operating budget. Sime said he believes that Micah House has built the capacity to deliver high-quality programs and services. Sime said he is excited about the growth of the organization and eager to see what is in store for Micah House over the next few years.
“With the support of the community, the Micah House team, and our Board of Directors we’ve been able to build on the impactful services Micah House provides,” Sime said in the release. “I am proud of our innovative programs and services aimed to impact the lives of women, children, and families in crisis. Micah House will continue to take bold steps to be, more than a shelter. I know the community will continue to rally around the mission of Micah House. Micah House is in great hands, and has some exciting things planned for the future.”
Micah House said it will use an interim strategy prior to formally hiring for Sime’s replacement in 2022. Current Director of Donor Relations Ashley Flater will be promoted to associate director and serve as acting executive director until the formal search is launched. Flater joined the Micah House in 2018 and has been an integral part of the organization’s growth, the release said. Flater is a Woodbine native who has spent the last eight years working for agencies serving those experiencing the crisis of homelessness.
“Jaymes has been a remarkable leader and an important part of Micah House’s growth over the last six years. As an organization, we remain committed to serving families and women in our community experiencing homelessness. Micah House has an exceptional team to support our mission including a dedicated staff and Board of Directors,” Flater said in the release. “I am grateful for the work that is happening here every day and for the opportunity to continue to support MICAH House in a meaningful way.”