Sime to leave Micah House

Micah House Executive Director Jaymes Sime will leave the homeless shelter to take over an Omaha-based nonprofit.

Micah House said Wednesday Sime has been named the next president and CEO of Child Saving Institute. Sime will replace retiring President and CEO Peg Harriot, who has served Child Saving Institute for more 13 years, according to a release from Micah House. Sime joined Micah House in 2015 and will begin his new role on Oct. 4.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the organization, under Sime’s leadership Micah House “has seen tremendous growth throughout the organization.” When Sime started the shelter had 12 full-time employees and an annual operating budget of $600,000. Micah House now has 25 full-time employees and a $1.8 million operating budget. Sime said he believes that Micah House has built the capacity to deliver high-quality programs and services. Sime said he is excited about the growth of the organization and eager to see what is in store for Micah House over the next few years.