SINC works to bring transformational projects to life in southwest Iowa

“SINC engages a broader representation of philanthropists to ignite transformation,” said John Nelson, SINC board chair. “When we think of these projects as a collective effort, more opportunities become possible.”

Funding for SINC’s operational costs comes from board member contributions and a fundraising fee, reflective of the industry standard.

“The Iowa West Foundation has always sought ways to encourage private residents to support public projects that are important to our community,” said foundation President and CEO Brenda Mainwaring. “The Southwest Iowa Foundation and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation were launched with the help of the Iowa West Foundation and have become great resources to help fund local projects. We envision the same future for SINC.”

SINC’s first initiative is River’s Edge Phase Four, a $50 million project on the Council Bluffs riverfront. SINC raised $50 million in private funds, and is currently managing the construction of the project in a partnership with the city of Council Bluffs. The Iowa West Foundation provided the lead gift of $15 million. A complete donor list is on the SINC website.

“Thanks to SINC’s altruism and commitment to Council Bluffs, we are reshaping our riverfront without using tax dollars,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said.