A large sinkhole has developed behind the Moorhead Cultural Center that's large enough for a person to stand inside.

When it rains, the opening gathers water, which puts considerable stress on the basement wall, according to a news release. The result is flooding in the center's basement.

The wall needs dug out, straightening, anchoring and sealing, along with other repairs, estimated at a cost of $28,000. The MCC board has raised $17,500, but it needs another $10,500.

The center would appreciate donations to help with repair expenses to save the building and continue the center's work. Donations can be given at the local United Bank of Iowa.

MCC is open Fridays through Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning May 5. The center is located at 120 Oak St. in Moorhead, which is about an hour north of Council Bluffs.

MCC offers literacy exhibition

Judy Ehlers of Soldier will judge a literary exhibition at Moorhead Cultural Center.

Ehlers has a varied background, but her main passion has been teaching children for 37 years.

“I started teaching in rural Nebraska, then came to Iowa and taught at West Harrison and Maple Valley Schools," Ehlers said in a news release. "I taught kindergarten for 16 years and enjoyed every moment of it."

After retiring from teaching, she worked for three years at Western Iowa Tech Community College. She now works in Monona County on many community projects, including judging the "Capturing Memories" exhibition opening Friday, May 5.

The literary exhibition is the written memories either in prose or poetry of the people of the area. For more information, call 712-644-7692.

MCC offers photography exhibition

Victoria Allen of Hilly Flats Photography, who lives south of Turin, will judge the photo portion of the "Capturing Memories" exhibition at Moorhead Cultural Center.

The photo exhibit also opens May 5. It consists of snapshots as well as larger framed images of people’s memories.

Allen grew up near Soldier and Moorhead and graduated from East Monona. Her parents were Vernon and Edna Angove. She had an interest in photography at an early age, developing a passion for landscapes and wildlife photography.

She works at Burgess Health Center in Onawa as a receptionist and registrar in the emergency department.

“Otherwise, you will usually find me hiking or driving in the Loess Hills searching for my next image," Allen said in a news release. "The hills never disappoint me.”

Allen is looking forward to those memories being shared with her, whether they are scenery, family, holidays, a camping trip or other remembrances.