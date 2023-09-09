Two Council Bluffs sisters have found the keys to life.

All of them.

Joan Mynster Smith, 90, and Joyce Mynster, 87, are longtime church organists. Joan currently serves Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and Joyce serves Broadway United Methodist and Westminster Presbyterian Churches.

Both have had long careers of dedicated service.

Providing the musical path for a worship service is more than playing music, Joyce said.

“I don’t consider church a performance,” Joyce said. “I consider the people a congregation, not an audience.”

“I like to consider my music my offering,” Joan said. “I’m always trying to make my music fit the service – the theme, the scriptures.”

Both have learned to shorten or lengthen their interludes to stay in sync with the pace of the service.

Although they were not “born into a musical family,” Joan said, the two girls started on piano when they were students at Gunn Elementary School.

“I got the gift of piano lessons on my eighth birthday,” Joan said. “I would say that was the best gift ever. My folks never knew how much that would mean to me and how many opportunities it would bring.”

Joyce started when she was 7, and both took lessons from Gertrude Harrington, a popular local piano teacher. Harrington, who lived nearby and didn’t drive, would walk to their house on Friday evenings for supper and their lessons.

“She became a family friend,” Joyce said. “She went to our church and was our Sunday school teacher.”

Musical opportunities seemed to abound. Both girls got to play for music classes in elementary school, and Joyce played for kindergarten class. In middle school, Joan played “The Star-Spangled Banner.” One of her classmates thought she should have to stand up while she was playing it, just like the rest of them, but she declined.

Both girls learned accordion in their late elementary or junior high years.

Joan took up organ at age 14 and became organist at their church, St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church, at age 16. From there, she switched to First Congregational Church, where she served for six years.

Joyce started organ when she was 14, too, and succeeded Joan as organist at St. John’s “E & R” a year later.

“We weren’t competitors,” Joyce said. “We never had sibling rivalry.”

They also never had any pesky brothers to put up with.

Added Joan, “We just did our daily practicing and went to each other’s recitals, and that was it. Our parents were our biggest supporters. Many of our first recitals were in the Corn Room at the Chieftain Hotel.”

While serving at First Congregational, Joan earned a teaching degree at Omaha University (now the University of Nebraska at Omaha) and found other opportunities to play.

“When I went to college, I played for faculty recitals and a vocal instructor’s studio,” she said. “Between the church and the voice studio, I earned enough and then paid my tuition bill. I was really blessed to be able to do that.”

After college, Joan taught at Council Bluffs elementary schools for two years. In 1956, she married Paxton Smith Jr., and they moved to Washington, where she taught at an Oak Harbor, Washington, elementary school for a year.

During that time, her husband, a Navy pilot, was stationed at Whidbey Island, Washington, and was deployed to Alaska for six months.

Then Joan decided to operate a preschool in their home.

“We converted the attached garage into sort of a playroom,” she said.

Joan continued to run the preschool for 18 years. Paxton served in the Navy for four years. The couple had four children, adding to their numbers until they got both kinds.

“We had three boys, and we adopted a little girl,” she said.

Meanwhile, Joyce, who never married, had gotten a job as an office manager at Northern Natural Gas. She had taken her musical skills to First Baptist Church, then to a few churches in Omaha.

One of her superiors at Northern happened to be on the board for the Omaha Symphony Orchestra and recruited her to put its neglected music library back in order.

“The symphony is very dear to me,” she said.

Joyce took night classes at UNO but ultimately earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy at Bellevue University. She remained a lifelong learner and also took classes at University of Nebraska at Lincoln and other colleges. She helped out at the Bluffs Arts Council, Historic General Dodge House and Council Bluffs Community Schools Educational Service Center.

She became a music instructor at Grace University, where she also served as chapel organist and oratorio accompanist. She was later organist at a UNL satellite center in Omaha where pianists were trained to play organ. She was a piano instructor at Iowa Western Community College and also taught at a private school in Omaha. At one time, she was an accompanist for vocal groups at Thomas Jefferson High School. As her schedule permitted, she gave piano and organ lessons in her home studio.

The Smiths moved back to Council Bluffs in 1976, and Joan got a job in the Council Bluffs Community School District’s print shop. She returned to serving as organist at First Congregational Church, where she found the same choir director as when she left 20 years earlier. She became the accompanist for the Kanesville Chorus, which was later known as the Southwest Iowa Women’s Chorus, and was the pianist for the Noon Rotary Club, nicknamed “The Singing Club.”

She lost Paxton in 1981. In 1988, she moved from their house on Lincoln Avenue to one right across the street from Joyce.

Back when Iowa Western Community Colleges’s KIWR-FM followed a classical format, Joyce hosted a weekly radio program, “The Organ Loft.” For each episode, she selected classical music that featured or included an organ, sometimes borrowing records to fill up the two-hour time slot.

The two sisters had the honor of performing a duet for the dedication of the grand piano at the Arts Center at Iowa Western, Joan said.

“That was when Chip Davis was also on the program, so that was kind of cool,” she said.

Joan has one son and her daughter in Omaha, one son in Seattle and one in Minnesota. She has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.