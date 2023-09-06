The Shenandoah Medical Center is excited to offer another tool in 2024 to help the residents of Shenandoah and surrounding communities live a healthier lifestyle.

Sam Lauritsen, business analyst at SMC, said the Shenandoah Medical Center Foundation was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation to construct a community garden and offer educational material to the community.

Lauritsen said SMC was interested in pursuing the project for two reasons.

“One, we have a lack of access in healthy foods here in Page County and surrounding areas,” Lauritsen said. “Two, we have a high obesity rate as well again in Page County and surrounding areas.”

Over the summer, community members organized a small community garden and received permission from the Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Department to locate the garden in Gee Park. SMC hopes to collaborate with the already established community garden, Lauritsen said, but the program SMC offers will be another option to provide healthy foods to the community with additional services.

The Iowa West Foundation does not typically fund hospitals or health care organizations, but with the “community nature” of the project SMC proposed and the availability of space on the SMC campus for a community garden, they were awarded the grant, Lauritsen said.

Initial plans for the project include having the community garden space behind the building that houses the Wellness Center on campus. The dimensions of the garden are yet to be determined.

With fall right around the corner, Lauritsen said they would begin working on putting up a fence that will protect the garden from animals, a garden shed for supplies and educational material, purchase raised gardening boxes, pour a sidewalk for safe and accessible access to the community garden from the parking lot and install an irrigation system. The goal is to have the area ready for planting in the spring of 2024.

The Iowa West Foundation grant will fund the educational portion of the project, Lauritsen said. Along with building the community garden, SMC has set a goal to begin offering gardening and healthy eating cooking classes within the next year to 18 months — a “garden-to-table scenario,” Lauritsen said.

SMC would also be able to offer a master gardener course over Zoom to a limited number of people who are interested in gardening at no cost. The 10-hour course typically runs around $115 per person. The hop is that the individuals who take the course will then volunteer to help provide gardening classes to youth in the surrounding areas, Lauritsen said.

The project will be a group effort. The SMC dietician has agreed to assist with the cooking classes. Lauritsen hopes to have foundation board members help coordinate the project, as well as corporate wellness partners and internal staff volunteering in the garden for weeding, watering and fertilizing.

Some of the funds from the grant will be used to purchase seeds and the fresh produce harvested from those plantings will be taken to the community Farmers Market and offered to the community at no cost. Anything left over from the Farmers Market will be donated to the Shenandoah Food Pantry to hand out to their clients.

For the project to be successful, Lauritsen said it is vital to work with the community and said there will be sufficient space to open the garden up for interested community members to plant and grow their own produce. He said they are also in the preliminary stages of working with the school on the project.

The end goal of the project is to provide a service that will benefit the community and promote a healthy lifestyle, Lauritsen said.