Ethan Carsley, 8, tests his pitching skills in a ball toss game during the Smile Fest celebration at Bayliss Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The family-friendly event was hosted by Share My Smile, a local nonprofit that offers support to adoptive and foster families. Michelle Irions, executive director at Share My Smile, said the organization has grown since 2010 and now offers its services to 17 counties in Iowa and Douglas County in Nebraska. Smile Fest featured food, vendors, games and more. Live entertainment included sets from Omaha Street Percussion and Touch of Grey.