Smith Davis Insurance awards $10K grant to New Visions Homeless Services

Thanks to community support, Council Bluffs’ New Visions Homeless Services was officially awarded a $10,000 donation from Smith Davis Insurance.

The $10,000 donation will help serve 150,000 meals and provide food pantry services to more than 6,000 individuals annually through its permanent community meal site — the only site providing three meals a day in southwest Iowa. The donation will also help the organization meet the need for shelter and supportive services as it is more critical than ever.

Reverend Harry Wallar and his wife Ginny founded New Visions Homeless Services — originally Christian Worship Center — with the mission of eliminating hunger and homelessness in Council Bluffs and its surrounding areas. They started out distributing meals from a bus under the Council Bluffs viaduct before moving in to their first brick and mortar location in 1996. The New Visions Complex in Council Bluffs opened in 2008, and offers an emergency shelter for men, permanent supportive housing for single men and women, a meal site that seats 250 and supportive services for the homeless and near-homeless.

Tami Cull, an agent with Smith Davis Insurance, originally received a $5,000 donation for New Visions Homeless Services thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2022 Make More Happen Awards. A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen microsite, www.agentgiving.com/Smith-Davis-Insurance, where Smith Davis Insurance had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit. Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000 for New Visions Homeless Services.

Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award and Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will donate up to $370,000 to the nonprofits supported by independent insurance agents. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with a photo of a project they participated in.