Solar energy popularity grows in Iowa

A Council Bluffs electrical contractor is believed to be the first in Iowa and Nebraska to install Tesla solar roofs at the homes of customers across both states, including one customer who lives near Lake Manawa.

PowerTech, which is headquartered in the Bluffs and has an office in Omaha, is awaiting the required permits before beginning construction at all three homes. In addition to the Manawa property, one home is located in rural Nebraska and one in central Iowa.

Once permits are received, the projects are likely to be completed within the next two to three months, said Scott Bang, PowerTech’s residential electrical services manager.

As Earth Day is recognized globally today, a growing number of homeowners and businesses in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa are considering switching to solar energy to power their homes, Bang said.