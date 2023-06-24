Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, let’s start by introducing you to a couple of super adorable cats:

• Daisy is a delightful little dilute calico. Her velvety coat is mostly gray with white boots and splashes of peach stripes. She looks like she has been patched together.

"Crazy" Daisy is known to be a klutz, which is common for kittens as they learn how to "cat." Her antics and missteps are pretty funny. She's especially lively, so we recommend that the family who adopts her already own a playful cat or adopt another kitten at the same time.

Daisy needs a playmate to help siphon off some of her energy. When she's ready to relax, Daisy snuggles down in a lap where she purrs and purrs. When her humans go to bed, Daisy climbs in too and drifts off to dreamland atop her human "bed." This kitten will be a source of comfort, joy and entertainment for years to come.

• Next we have Tuna. He is about 3 months old and loves chicken.

Tuna is a lap cat in the making. He likes other cat and dogs, but prefers his people. How can you look at those sweet eyes and say no to him?

Now, let’s switch gears a little and do a little Q-and-A. These are some questions that we are frequently asked, so I thought we’d share the answers today.

Q: Where can I see your cats?

A: SOLAS is a network of foster homes without one central facility. Since our cat are spread out, there is not “one” place to meet everyone.

What we do instead, is if you let us know what you are looking for, we can match you with a foster who might have a cat that fits the bill, and you can make arrangements to meet. Once they are totally ready to go, we also normally have cats at PetSmart in Council Bluffs on Saturdays and during the week.

Q: Do you accept owner surrenders?

A: As much as we’d love to help everyone, we are currently closed to owner surrenders due lack of available space.

Q: How much does the adoption cost?

A: Adoption donations range from $50 to $125 based on age of the animal.

All SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. Animals are often available for adoption through their foster homes directly or at PetSmart.

If you have interest in a particular cat, please email or call us. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our (newly updated) Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption.

Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything else. You may also call us at 402-577-0213.