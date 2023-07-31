Hello and welcome to the latest edition of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, it’s "torties" times three. So, what’s a tortie? Well, it’s a nickname for “tortoiseshell.” As you might guess, the coloring of a tortie is a mosaic of browns, golds and black. If you’re familiar with dog coloring, tortoiseshell coloring is much like brindle coloring.

If the cat has gray instead of black, she’s called a “dilute” tortie. And yes, it’s always a “she.” Like calico coloring, any cat with tortoiseshell coloring is female.

Torties are known to have diva-esque personalities otherwise known as “tortitude.”

There are many fables about these cats, one of which claims that they come from the blood of a young goddess. Perhaps that explains the tortitude. In Japan, legend has it that a tortoiseshell cat on a boat protects it from shipwrecks. Anyway you look at it, a tortie is an extraordinary cat.

Tortoiseshell coloring is no indication of breed. MANY different breeds of cats, both long and short hair, can produce tortie kittens. Right now, SOLAS has three gorgeous tortie kittens available for adoption.

Faye is a 12-week old polite and gentle “Miss Manners” who loves to cuddle and play. She is an entertaining companion especially when toys are involved. A cat dancer or catnip kick-stick guarantees acrobatics.

Bri is a total “mama’s girl” who will follow you around all day. Like many torties, she is devoted to her human. The person who adopts her will wonder if the cat is the pet or if the human has that role.

Caren is a longer haired tortie who is exceptionally mellow and sweet. She likes nothing better than to lay in your arms and purr. Talk about stress relief! Who needs a glass of wine to unwind? Caren’s cuddles are intoxicating.

Due to the huge volume of cats and kittens currently in foster care, we are offering a reduced fee for our young cats, 6 to 12 months ($75) and for our cats 1 year old and older ($50). Kittens are $125 each or $200 for two kittens. And remember, every cat/kitten is fully vetted, vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped.

You can contact SOLAS about adopting or donating at info@solaspetadoption.org or call 402-577-0213. Donations to SOLAS can be made through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist, via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption or via Chewy at tinyurl.com/solaslistchewy.

Please contact SOLAS if you want information about fostering. There are far more cats and kittens who need temporary support. Fostering is fun as well as fulfilling. Mentors are available for anyone who wants to give fostering a try.