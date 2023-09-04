Hello from SOLAS! Welcome to today’s edition of cats, cats, kittens!

The end of summer means the beginning of pumpkin spice everything, the “return to school” routine and a tsunami of kittens needing shelter. For example, SOLAS has 14 kittens and two moms, all of whom are currently housed in one foster home.

If you’ve ever considered fostering kittens, this is the time to do it. SOLAS has even more kittens looking for a foster home right now!

A 2-year-old tabby was found in a ditch with 10 kittens. We don’t believe all of them are her babies, but she allows them to nurse anyway. The ditch was flooded, leaving this sweet mama and her babies drenched to the bone and riddled with fleas. A cat-loving Good Samaritan rescued them all and began the process of de-fleaing and medicating several who had eye infections.

FYI, eye infections are extremely common for homeless kittens and will lead to blindness or death if left untreated.

Four more kittens and their mom were found at a storage unit on Madison Avenue. Animal control picked them up when someone reported they had been wandering around the area and were likely to get injured. SOLAS gave them a bath and flea treatment then found a safe place for them to stay, far away from traffic and construction machinery. These kittens and their mama will be looking for a fur-ever home in about a month as well.

None of the 14 kittens or two mama kitties have names yet. The focus has been on housing, feeding and medicating. The kittens are approximately 6 weeks old, so they will be ready to spay or neuter in about a month. Until then, keeping them fed and healthy is a big, expensive job.

In the meantime, they will require food, medicine, litter and surgical procedures totaling around $2,000. As a nonprofit rescue, all funding comes from donations. If you have ever considered donating to SOLAS, this is the right time. Remember, since SOLAS is a tax exempt charity, donations are tax deductible.

You can contact SOLAS about adopting, fostering or donating at info@solaspetadoption.org or call 402-577-0213. Mentors are available for anyone who wants to give fostering a try.

Donations to SOLAS can be made through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist, via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption or via Chewy at tinyurl.com/solaslistchewy. SOLAS feeds our kittens Purina ProPlan Kitten Chow and Fancy Feast Kitten Food and we use clumping litter.