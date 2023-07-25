Hello and welcome to the next edition of cats, cats, kittens!

SOLAS has a mountain of meows, a plethora of pussycats and a caboodle of kittens available for adoption. You can find them online at petfinder.com, at the PetSmart location in Council Bluffs and at the Humane Pet Services on Valley View Drive in Council Bluffs. SOLAS also participated in the Pick-a-Pooch event over the weekend at the Baxter Arena in Omaha.

This week, we’re featuring the “Sunshine Boys.” Their owner came to a SOLAS adoption event at PetSmart with tears in her eyes and seven newly born kittens in a box. Her cat had given birth only hours before, then died soon after delivery. The owner was grieving her pet and completely overwhelmed with seven motherless kittens.

SOLAS volunteers took action by sending three to a foster with a nursing mother cat and four to a foster who was willing to bottle-feed the rest. The “Sunshine Boys” are part of that group of bottle-fed kittens and they’re ready for adoption.

Apollo is the big guy of the group. He is a silky buff color with jewel green eyes. Apollo is an “alpha” cat who loves to wrestle and romp until he’s ready to cuddle and catnap.

Helios is constantly seeking human attention. He is a yellow tabby with white face and socks. He injured his jaw as a tiny kitten, so he was coddled and comforted … and he got used to it. Helios is missing a few front teeth as a result of his injury but he is able to eat kibble with no issues. His future will include a lot of “lap” time.

Cupid (Kewpie) is the smallest of the troop. He is an orange tabby with white face and socks. He also has a nub for a tail! Cupid loves to play hide-n-seek. He enjoys using sandals for scooters, too. This crazy kitten is a clown.

All three boys love being held and purr the moment they are touched.

Cosmo is a white kitten with tabby striped spots. He impressed his foster mom as the most mellow kitten she had ever seen. Perhaps, in his last life he was either Jerry Garcia or a Buddhist monk. Cosmo is zen, even in a bustling foster home. He’ll adapt to any home environment when he’s adopted.

Currently, at Humane Pet Services, you will find the Moo Crew. These kittens are white with black spots! Their feline mom abandoned them, so a SOLAS foster mom stepped up to raise them in her home. She must have added syrup to their formula because each of them are as sweet as they are loving.

Each cat and kitten is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, micro-chipped and fully vetted. The adoption fee is $125 for a kitten or $200 for two kittens. We highly recommend adopting two kittens at a time. A pair of kittens will bathe each other, entertain each other and generally keep each other company, thereby reducing stress and destructive behaviors.

You can contact SOLAS about adopting, volunteering or donating at info@solaspetadoption.org or call 402-577-0213.

Please contact SOLAS if you want information about fostering. We are currently fostering 130 cats and kittens in our 22 foster homes. There are far more cats and kittens who need some temporary support. Fostering is fun as well as fulfilling.

Donations to SOLAS can be made through our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist, via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption or via Chewy at tinyurl.com/solaslistchewy.