SOLAS: How to help animals left in hot cars

Hello from SOLAS, and welcome to the next chapter of cats, cats, kittens!

This week, we want to discuss a very serious issue affecting the Midwest right now — heat in parked cars. It’s common to hear warnings about not leaving dogs in parked car when it’s even remotely warm outside but it still happens. The same goes for all animals including cats. 7Seventy degrees feels amazing outside, but inside the closed up parked car, it can get to over a 100 degrees in a very short time. Animals can suffer heat stroke, brain damage or even die from a very short exposure to these temperatures.

But as animal lovers, you should already know all that. But what do you do when someone else does not? What do you do if you see an animal left in a parked car? First, call animal control and police immediately. Report the location, make, model and plate of the offending car. Next, take that same information into the closest store or business and ask that they make an announcement that the owner of the car should return to their vehicle. If it’s safe, you should wait for animal control, the police or owner to come back just to verify if the animal is ok. For you own safety, do not confront the owners, and obey all local laws in relation to whether you can legally remove the animal from the vehicle.

Well now that we have that unpleasantness taken care of. How about a wonderful start to a new life story?

Meet Calypso. Her name comes from a list of female names for pirates. Read on to see why. She was found in an outdoor colony by a kind supporter who realized not only was she friendly, but she was extremely underweight and was struggling with an eye issue. SOLAS to the rescue. Calypso was taken to the vet and found to be approximately 4 years old and healthy, other than being underweight and having an ulcerated cornea. This sweet tortie has been in her foster home for about a week now and has gained about a half a pound (a whopping 5.5 pounds now) and is sweet, gentle and quiet. Her eye continues to be treated with antibiotics and hopefully will fully recover, but for now the pirate name seems appropriate! Given some time to gain a little weight, this sweet cat will make a wonderful pet. She loves being inside, she wants to be wherever her human is and your lap is her favorite spot. Watch for updates as this little one continues to blossom.

This week, we are also introducing Lainey Lou. She is 9 week old and tipping the scales at over 2 pounds already! (This is big!) She is super sweet, loves playing and people and will be ready for adoption in about two weeks.

As always, all SOLAS animals are fully vetted and microchipped prior to adoption. If you want to help, SOLAS always needs volunteer fosters, or you can donate supplies through our Amazon Wish List at tinyurl.com/solaslist or donate via PayPal at paypal.me/solaspetadoption. Contact info@solaspetadoption.org for info on volunteering, adoption, or anything at or call us at 402-577-0213.