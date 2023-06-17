Hello and welcome to the next installment of Cats ‘n Kittens with SOLAS!

This week, we have a beautiful tortoise-shell kitty named Hazel. Tortoise shell coloring is a spangled mixture of black and orange or gold. Hazel’s coat almost sparkles. She’s fully grown at 1 year old, yet she is still quite petite and superbly graceful. If she was human, she would be Audrey Hepburn. Hazel is a lovely companion. Her eyes are peridot green and she has a golden blaze atop her head.

Hazel loves to be around people! She’ll tolerate other cats ... if she must, but dogs are a deal breaker. No dogs are welcomed in her presence. Hazel’s adoption fee is $50.

There are three SOLAS kittens available for adoption this week, All are 3 months old, all three are females and all are compatible with both dogs and cats.

Hailey is the black and white kitten. She can be especially timid but she warms up to a gentle touch. She loves to hide under rugs and blankets but she also loves to snuggle. Hailey will transition more quickly in her new home if she is adopted with another kitten. Fortunately, the adoption fee for two kittens is $200.

The brown/black tabby cat with white patches is Alley. “Timid” is not in Alley’s vocabulary. She is outgoing, confident, friendly and often silly. In fact, she can be a real goofball. Alley is destined to provide hours of entertainment for her fur-ever family.

Audra is the black and brown tabby. Her personality is more confident than Hailey but not as out-going as Alley. Audra is lean and athletic. She almost looks like a wild cat, but she has an immediate purr when she is held and her fur is as soft and luxurious as satin.

The kitties mentioned above are all currently available at Petsmart in Council Bluffs. Each cat/kitten is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and fully vetted. Adoption fees for kittens are $125 each or $200 for two. We highly recommend adopting two kittens at a time. A pair of kittens will bathe each other, entertain each other and generally keep each other company, thereby reducing stress and destructive behaviors.

If you are a pet owner, please spay or neuter your dog or cat. There are vets that can provide the service at a reduced cost and rescues that could help as well.

Please contact SOLAS if you want information about fostering. There are far more cats and kittens who need some temporary help than SOLAS could ever manage.

Donate via our Amazon wish list at tinyurl.com/solaslist. Email us for information at solaspetadoption.org or call us at 402-577-0213.