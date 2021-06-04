Some Sprout Sporting Dog Food subject to recall

Dogs and the humans who feed them could be at risk from possible contaminated dog food.

Sunshine Mills Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of certain dog food products that may potentially be contaminated with Salmonella, according to a press release from the FDA.

No illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date.

The potential for contamination was noted after the firm was notified by the distributor, Fleet Wholesale Supply Co., who was informed by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture when a sample of 5-pound Sprout Sporting Dog Food product was collected and tested positive for Salmonella during routine surveillance, the press release stated.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products — especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to those products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms, the press release stated. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

