SONIC Drive-In drink purchases help fund public school classroom projects

In May, SONIC® Drive-In donated $1.5 million to help fund local education needs through DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

As part of SONIC's ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand matched 50% of each donation made to teacher requests on DonorsChoose for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 3, according to a press release from SONIC. With this donation, SONIC helped fund more than 9,000 classroom projects.

In Council Bluffs, Megan Mejia at College View Elementary School received a combined donation of $86 for the project Healing Heartbeats for grades 3-5.

In Treynor, Michael Stinman at Treynor Elementary School received a combined donation of $165 for the project Soprano Ukuleles for Treynor for grades PreK-2.

"Limeades for Learning is an initiative that SONIC holds dear and we're proud to partner with DonorsChoose on this important work," said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer at SONIC. "Drink purchases at SONIC bring joy to our guests while supporting students and teachers in the classroom."

SONIC has donated more than $20 million to directly fund local education programs since 2009.

To donate to a classroom project, visit DonorsChoose.org and choose one or more of the public school teacher requests.

