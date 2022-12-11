Soon-to-be nonagenarians share memories, senior housing facility

Two women who have been lifelong friends are about to reach a milestone together.

Martha Denning and Joann Kenealy of Council Bluffs will both turn 90 this week — on Monday, Dec. 12 and Thursday, Dec. 15, respectively.

The two attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Neola together from kindergarten through 12th grade, Joann said. She grew up on a farm about a half-mile from town, and Martha grew up in town. Both played on the high school basketball team, which was coached by Joann’s brother, Jim Berens.

“Joann was a basketball star,” Martha said.

“Our big thing was basketball, and that was about it,” Joann said.

They practiced during school and had to find their own rides to out-of-town games, she said.

“One of the parishioners drove us,” Martha said.

The girls graduated in 1950, along with Leo Kenealy, whom Joann married in 1954. The couple farmed near Minden for 14 years before he decided it was time for a change because of lingering effects from a farm injury. Then they purchased Minden Bowl & Café, which they operated for seven years while continuing to raise their six children. Next, they formed 4-Star Seed Co., which they operated until their son took over.

Martha’s husband of 67 years, Bernard, grew up on a farm between Neola and Shelby. They lived in Shelby for years and were involved in a trucking company, Ring Transfer, started by her father. It is now managed by her nephews, she said. They later moved to Omaha, where Bernard drove a gas transport truck and she worked for Northern Natural Gas. They never had children, but Martha enjoyed having nieces and nephews.

Martha and Bernard, who is almost 95, moved to Bethany Heights in February 2019. It turned out Joann wasn’t far behind.

“We came here to visit my sister, and on the way home, (Leo) said, ‘You know, if anything happened to me, that wouldn’t be a bad place for you to live,’” Joann said.

He died 10 days later, and in November 2019, she moved into Bethany Heights.

The two friends have practiced clean living, which may have helped with longevity. Martha advised others to “be happy and don’t get too crazy,” and Joann recommended they “enjoy life but don’t get into trouble.”

“I never drank or smoked,” Martha said. “We’re both big prayer people.”

“We had a lot of fun, though,” Joann said. “I spent a lot of nights in your home.”

“And I spent a lot in your house,” Martha said. “We have wonderful memories — poor, but wonderful. I think poor was alright. And I still like you, Joann.”

Joann replied that, of course, she still likes Martha.

Joann’s family plans to hold a party for her at Pizza King, she said. All her children live in the area, except one, who lives in Arizona.

Martha’s nieces and nephews live in the area, she said.

“They come to visit us,” she said. “Both of our families’ nieces and nephews are good to us.”