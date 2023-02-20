The City of Council Bluffs is reconstructing the South Expressway beginning this March.

The project aims to establish a more urban design standard with new roadway pavement, drainage improvements and street lighting. In addition to the reconstruction, the City is adding a multi-use, concrete trail to the east side of the South Expressway from north of the I-80/I-29 ramps to 23rd Avenue.

The City is phasing the project to allow one lane in each direction (northbound and southbound) to remain open during construction. Turning movements and the traffic signal at 23rd Avenue will be maintained during construction.

The project will begin in early March and be substantially complete in November 2023.