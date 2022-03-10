Southbound Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs to close at Ninth Avenue on Tuesday

Southbound Interstate 29 at Ninth Avenue is expected to be closed to traffic on Tuesday, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The move begins the next phase of interstate reconstruction in Council Bluffs.

Several closures and detours will be in place to prepare for this traffic shift, the department said. On Sunday night, the Ninth Avenue ramp to southbound I-29 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow workers to restripe pavement.

On Monday night, southbound I-29 will close between 16th Street and Ninth Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow workers to set up the new traffic configuration, the department said. The 25th Street, Avenue G, eastbound I-480 and Ninth Avenue ramps will also be closed.

Starting Tuesday morning, southbound I-29 will be closed at Ninth Avenue for approximately eight months. All southbound traffic will be shifted to the Southbound Frontage Road. Traffic not destined for Council Bluffs should use detour routes. Local traffic will be detoured at Ninth Avenue through the intersection, according to the department.

The DOT said it is in the process of reconstructing I-80, I-29 and I-480 in the Council Bluffs metro area as part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program.

"This comprehensive interstate redesign will modernize the highway system and improve mobility and safety of approximately 18 miles of interstate," the department said.

For more information or to sign up for alerts, go to CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov. Contact the program office at 712-216-3339 or email info@CouncilBluffsInterstate.com.

The Iowa DOT reminded motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available at 511ia.org, by calling 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide).

