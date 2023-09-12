The Southwest Iowa Art tour returns for a weekend of art, community and leisure, Sept. 15-17.

The free self-guided tour will feature the works of over 90 artists displayed at 18 gathering places across 11 local southwest Iowa communities.

The self-guided tour allows visitors to come and go to locations of their choice. Each location has diverse art forms to explore including fiber art, sculpture, pottery, painting, metal works, jewelry, glassware and much more.

Gathering places will be located in the following towns: Avoca, Clarinda, Council Bluffs, Essex, Glenwood, Harlan, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola, Red Oak and Villisca.

For those eager to get a head start on the Southwest Iowa Art Tour experience, mark your calendars for the Friday "sneak peek" from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 15 at nine of the 18 locations. This special opening offers attendees a chance to delve into the gathering places in Clarinda, Essex, Macedonia, Malvern, Neola and Villisca ahead of the weekend rush. On Saturday, the tour will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

The inaugural Art Tour was held in 2014 by a group of local artists who came together to create a regional event to connect their rural communities. Of the 21 artists who participated in 2014, eight are returning for the event's 10th anniversary. Today, the tour has grown to include twice the number of communities and increased the number of featured artists fivefold.

In a year of milestones, two venues — The Art Church in Malvern and The Painted Camel Gallery in Macedonia — are adding their own unique celebrations to the Southwest Iowa Art Tour.

The historic Art Church proudly marks its 150th year with extensive exterior renovations, a fresh paint job and the addition of live music to enhance the Art Tour experience.

The Painted Camel Gallery, owned by Paul and Carol Koch, is also embarking on a new chapter, transitioning into a cooperative nonprofit for its 10th year of business.

Orchestration of the Southwest Iowa Art Tour is a collective effort, coordinated by Golden Hills RC&D of Oakland, Rebecca Castle Laughlin of Imogene and bolstered by the collaboration of local artists.

The event, which is open to the public without charge, is made possible through a blend of grant funding and generous local sponsorships. In particular, vital support from an Iowa tourism grant, courtesy of the Iowa Tourism Office, and a community impact grant provided by the Community Foundation for Western Iowa.

The Art tour has a dual purpose: to bring awareness of the arts and artists in rural southwest Iowa and to support reinvestment in small towns through the arts. Through the purchase of local art, patrons are helping to make the arts a viable career choice in rural areas.

Find more information or map out your route at swiarttour.com.