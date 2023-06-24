The Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation awarded more than $600,000 in scholarships to nearly 150 students throughout southwest Iowa at its annual scholar recognition celebration hosted by Iowa Western Community College.

It was another record year for the nonprofit organization dedicated to soliciting, managing, and awarding scholarships, in partnership the Community Foundation of Western Iowa, according to a news release.

“Every year, we seem to grow and are able to assist more students in reaching their goal of earning a college education,” SWIEF board president Cara Cool Trede said in the release. “It’s very gratifying for our volunteer board to bring the students and donors together to acknowledge and celebrate with each other.”

Not only do scholarships offer a financial boost for students to earn a degree, credential or certificate, but they also create the possibility of fulfilling a dream for the many first-generation students.

The geographical footprint of SWIEF scholars covers many counties and includes about 22 high schools. The average award amount is $3,900.

“Our southwest Iowa region is fortunate to have an organization such as SWIEF, to coordinate, manage, and build scholarship support,” Donna Dostal, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Iowa, said in the release. “This sort of coordinated work is unique to our region, and the partnership we have with SWIEF at the community foundation helps to streamline their important work. We are very glad to be part of what SWIEF does to build our nation’s future leaders through education.”

For more information about SWIEF, either as a future applicant or prospective donor visit swiowaeducationalfoundation.org.