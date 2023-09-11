NAMI Southwest Iowa will host its fundraising event, the Uncork the Stigma Gala, on Friday, Sept. 15.

Dedicated to promoting mental health awareness in our community, the event will take place at the picturesque Bodega Victoriana Winery, 60397 Kidd Road, in Glenwood.

The Uncork the Stigma Gala aims to destigmatize mental health issues and raise vital funds to support NAMI Southwest Iowa's mission of providing advocacy, education and support to individuals and families affected by mental health conditions. Through this event, NAMI strives to build a more inclusive and compassionate community that understands the importance of mental wellness.

Highlights of the event include:

• Spoken word performance: Trac Schact will present her captivating and thought-provoking spoken word performance.

• Charcuterie boards by Grape + Gouda: Guests will savor a delightful assortment of delectable cheeses, cured meats, crackers, fruits and accompaniments, with delicious mini desserts creating a perfect pairing for the evening.

• Silent auction: The silent auction featuring regional items and experiences. Proceeds will stay in Southwest Iowa, supporting NAMI Southwest Iowa programs.

• Music and dancing: Throughout the event music will feature a mix of genres to cater to various tastes. After the spoken word artist and silent auction, guests can hit the dance floor and celebrate the night away.

• Specialty sangria bar: A hosted sangria bar will be available and guests can indulge in a fruity and flavorful sangria throughout the event.

• Cash bar: Guests may select Bodega Victoriana wine, non-alcoholic beverages, a mocktail and NAMI Southwest Iowa’s signature cocktail.

"We're excited about our inaugural Uncork the Stigma' Gala," Chris Adcock, Development Director of NAMI Southwest Iowa, said in a news release. "Months of planning are about to pay off and we can't wait to see our friends and neighbors there, ready to have a blast and make a difference in our community."

The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and dress is business casual. Tickets are available online at namisouthwestiowa.com.