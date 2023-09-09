Area residents brought home a multiple of ribbons, awards and other accolades from the Iowa State Fair, which ran Aug. 10 through Aug. 20 in Des Moines.

The Nonpareil has received numerous news releases about fair results, which continue to be submitted. The following results are not comprehensive, and if we have missed your award or contest, please contact us at editorial@nonpareilonline.com to let us know.

Here's your neighbors' state fair accomplishments:

• David Johnson of Council Bluffs took first place in Woodcarving, judged prior to the state of the fair, for Whittled Pieces — Chains, Balls and Caps.

• Buck Christensen of Council Bluffs took second place in People and second place in Plants, Flowers & Trees in the Adult Division — Black & White of the 83rd Annual Photography Salon, which saw more than 2,500 photos entered and 801 photos accepted into the salon.

• Dave Burmeister of Logan took first place in Iowa Places & Landscapes in the Adult Division — Color and third place in High Dynamic Range in the Special Division of the 83rd Annual Photography Salon.

• Steve Schwiesow of Council Bluffs received an honorable mention in International Places & Landscapes in Adult Division — Color of the 83rd Annual Photography Salon.

• Laura Morse of Council Bluffs took first place in Novice (less than 5 years) for China & Porcelain Painting division as well as honorable mentions in Nonprofessional Floral Design and Scenic Design as part of the Creative Arts competition.

• Cydney Willard of Honey Creek won first place in Ceramics and Iowa Theme Art in the Other Creative Arts & Crafts division of the Creative Arts competition.

• Martha Adair of Underwood got first place for Nonprofessional Animal, Traditional Brush in the Tole & Decorative Painting division of the Creative Arts competition, as well as second place in Still Life, Traditional Brush and third place in Seasonal Decoration.

• Steve Ronk of Council Bluffs, Dennis Hopkins of Missouri Valley, Richie Boll of Honey Creek and Ray Neff Jr. of Council Bluffs won for Southwest Iowa in the Iowa State Region Team Championship division of the Horseshoe Pitching Tournament held Friday, Aug. 11.

• Hannah Thomas, 18, of Little Sioux performed Vocal and Guitar Solo in the semi-final round in Bill Riley's 63rd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search.

• Ileen M. Wallace of Council Bluffs took third place in Berries and third place in Grape Juice in the Canned Fruits competition.

• Dale Grote of Council Bluffs won first place in Guitar in the Guitar, Banjo and Mandolin contests held Aug. 12 in Pioneer Hall.

• David Green of Avoca won fourth place in Guitar in the Guitar, Banjo and Mandolin contests held Aug. 12 in Pioneer Hall.

• Marti Nerenstone of Council Bluffs won fifth place in Banjo in the Guitar, Banjo and Mandolin contests held Aug. 12 in Pioneer Hall.

• AHSTW FFA of Avoca was named the No. 6 chapter in the FFA Breeding Swine Show.

• Cora Goos of Silver City won third place for 5-Year-Olds in the Girls division of the 2023 Hawkeye Pedal Pull held Aug. 15.

• Ally Hubhey of Treynor won third place for 9-Year-Olds in the Girls division of the 2023 Hawkeye Pedal Pull held Aug. 15.

• Ann Miller of Council Bluffs took second place in Team or Group (<300) - Machine Applique in the Quilting division of the Fabric and Threads Competition.

• Delores Dorland of Missouri Valley took second place in Combination - T-shirt Quilt in the Quilting division of the Fabric and Threads Competition.

• Sheryl Schultz of Macedonia took first place in Combination - Collage Quilt in the Quilting division of the Fabric and Threads Competition.

• Erin Iske of Council Bluffs took first place in Afghan (Ripple Pattern) and an honorable mention in Scarf in the Crochet division of the Fabric and Threads Competition.

• Ann Miller of Council Bluffs took first place in Doll Garment in the Crochet division of the Fabric and Threads Competition.

• Danker Farms of Avoca took home champion for M-Ang Junior Heifer Calf and first place for M-Ang Junior Heifer Calf (Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2023) in the Maine-Anjou Show.

• Jaycey Hargens of Avoca took home champion for Senior Heifer Calf and first place for Senior Heifer Calf (Sept. 1 - Oct. 31, 2022) in the Maine-Anjou Show.

• Ileen M. Wallace of Council Bluffs won third place in Strawberry and third place in Yellow Tomato in the Fleet Farm Canned Preserves competition.

• Laura Morse of Council Bluffs took second place in Sweet Potato Pie in the Pies from the Heartland competition.

• Danker Farms of Avoca took reserve champion for Champion Purebred Breeding Heifer — MaineAngus and second place for Purebred Breeding Heifer — MaineAngus Class 2 in the Prospect Cattle show.

• Madeline Pierce of McClelland took third place for Market Steer — Crossbred Class 1 in the Prospect Cattle show.

• Ilene Wallace of Council Bluffs received an honorable mention in the World's Tallest Leprechaun St. Patrick's Day Treats competition. Entries were judged on appearance and taste.

• Sheryl Schultz of Macedonia was the Blue Ribbon Winner of Mixed: Best Collage in the Fabric and Threads Competition.

• Dwight McGrath of Missouri Valley finished third in the Class A Iowa State Elders Championship division of the Horseshoe Contest held Aug. 19-20.

• Raymond S. Neff Jr. of Council Bluffs finished fourth in the Iowa State Mens Championship division of the Horseshoe Contest held Aug. 19-20.

• Richie Boll of Honey Creek finished fifth in the Iowa State Mens Championship division of the Horseshoe Contest held Aug. 19-20.

• Steve Ronk of Council Bluffs finished ninth in the Iowa State Mens Championship division of the Horseshoe Contest held Aug. 19-20.

• Dawson Book of Logan exhibited the Grand Champion Female in the Limousin Cattle Show. Book also took first in Lim-Flex Fall Yrlg Female (Sept. 1 - Oct. 31, 2021) and March Junior Yearling Female (March 1-31, 2022). Book also took champion for Division V Lim-Flex Female and Division IV Female as well as reserve grand champion for Lim-Flex Female.

• Deb V. of Treynor took champion in Lim-Flex Bull, Division I Bull, Division I Lim-Flex Female and Division III Lim-Flex Female in the Limousin Cattle Show. Deb V. also took reserve champion for Division I Female and Division V Lim-Flex Female. Deb V. also took first place in Division 1 Lim-Flex Bull (March 2022), Junior Bull Calf (Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2023), Lim-Flex Spring Heifer Calf (On or After March 1, 2023), Lim-Flex Summer Yrlg Female (May 1 - June 20, 2022), Lim-Flex Cow/Calf Pair, Junior Yearling Female (Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2022) and Breeders Best Five Head as well as second place in Junior Heifer Calf (Jan. 1 - Feb. 28, 2023)

• Jayme Vinton of Glenwood took first place in April Junior Yearling Female (April 1-30, 2022) in the Limousin Cattle Show.

• Ileen M. Wallace of Council Bluffs took second place in Honey Creations - Honey Pies in the Foods Made with Honey contest.

• Ileen M. Wallace of Council Bluffs claimed second place in the Peachy King competition. Entries were judged on peach consistency, flavor of filling and crispness.

• Ileen M. Wallace of Council Bluffs won second place in Cassrole in the Purnell Old Folks' Sausage Cook Off on Aug. 19.

• Arthur Rieber of Neola won numerous awards in the Poultry Show, judged Aug. 13, including champion and reserve champion in the Continental and Mediterranean divisions. Other awards included Naked Neck White Cock (first), Naked Neck White Cockerel (third), Naked Neck White Pullet (first), Buckeye Cockerel (first), Dominique Pullet (first), Plymouth Rock Silver Penciled Hen (first), Plymouth Rock Partridge Cockerel (first), Plymouth Rock Partridge Pullet (first), Plymouth Rock Columbian Cockerel (first), Wyandotte Columbian Cock (first), Wyandotte Columbian Hen (first), Wyandotte Columbian Cockerel (first), Wyandotte Columbian Pullet (first), Lakenvelder Pullet (first and second), Polish Non-Bearded White Crested Black Pullet (first and second), Polish Non-Bearded White Crested Blue Cockerel (first), Polish Non-Bearded White Crested Blue Pullet (first and second), Welsummer Pullet (first), Sussex Speckled Hen (second), Medium Saddleback Pomeranian Gray Old Goose (first), Leghorn Single Comb Light Brown Hen (first and second), Rosecombs AOV Cock (first), Plymouth Rock Silver Penciled Hen (first) and Rhode Island Red Pullet (fifth).

• Diana Dahir of Minden won first place for Plymouth Rock Barred Hen and second place for Plymouth Rock Barred Cock in the Poultry Show, judged Aug. 13,

• Shady Brook Farm of Oakland took fifth place for Gilts Class 4 in Hampshire Swine show.

• CJL Farms of Council Bluffs won numerous awards in the Berkshire Show, including Gilts Class 1 (second and third place), Gilts Class 4 (third place), Gilts Class 5 (ninth place), Gilts Class 6 (third and sixth places), Gilts Class 7 (second and sixth place), Boars Class 1 (second place), Boars Class 3 (fifth place), Boars Class 4 (third and fourth places)

• Shady Brook Farm of Oakland won several awards in the Berkshire Show, including Boars Class 1 (first place), Gilts Class 7 (third, fourth and fifth place), Boars Class 2 (fifth place) and Boars Class 4 (fifth place).

• Gracie & Annie Fitzgerald of Council Bluffs took fifth place Purebred Duroc Barrows & Gilts, sixth place in Crossbred Gilts Class 1 and third place in Crossbred Barrows Class 2 in the Hawkeye Market Swine Show.

• Adam Vandevanter of Treynor took home 14th place in Black Face Ram Lamb 149-173.5, 15th place in Black Face Ewe Lamb 80-113.5 and 13th place in Speckled Face Ewe Lamb All White Face at the Wether Sire/Dam Sheep Show.

• Ileen M. Wallace of Council Bluffs took home second place for Dandelion and second place for Wine in the Fleet Farm Classic Iowa Canned Jellies competition.

• Jamie Evans of Oakland took place 14th in the Open Sheep division of the Stock Dog Trials.

• Mary Graeve of Honey Creek competed in the Open Western Horse Show, finishing second (Judge B)/seventh (Judge A) in Ranch Horse Pleasure — 18 & Under, eighth (B)/ninth (A) in Ranch Horse Riding (pattern) — 18 & Under, fifth (B) in Ranch Horse Walk Trot — 18 & Under, fifth (B)/sixth (A) in Youth Horsemanship — 13-18, seventh (B) in Youth Walk Trot — 13-18 and first (B)/ninth (A) in Youth Western Pleasure — 13-18.

• Matilda Peterson of Council Bluffs earned first place in the Iowa State Civics Bee competition.

• Maria Perez-Ramirez of Council Bluffs claimed third place in the Iowa State Civics Bee competition.