Southwest Iowa woman dies a week after celebrating 100th birthday

A southwest Iowa woman who just celebrated her 100th birthday — and was featured in story in the Nonpareil — last week has died.

Evelyn Stortenbecker, who turned 100 on Sept. 7, died Saturday at Griswold Care Center, according to her obituary.

Her daughter, Sherry Fox of Treynor, and son, Ronald Stortenbecker of Carson, along with EveryStep Hospice organized a party for her that was held Sept. 5 at Oakland Manor, where she was living at that time. (Read an article about her birthday at https://bit.ly/3izKFDu.) Since visitors weren’t allowed inside, guests had to wish her happy birthday from outside her window. EveryStep furnished birthday cupcakes. About 44 relatives and close friends attended the party, Fox said Tuesday.

On Sept. 7, she enjoyed polka music performed — outside her window, of course — by Wayne Miller, who was hired by the family. She was a longtime fan of polka music and used to listen to “Polka Joe” on the radio, Fox said. About 15 were there when Miller played his accordion. The aides did open the window for Evelyn, who was hard of hearing, so she could hear the music better.