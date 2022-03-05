‘Special event’ could be Reynolds’ re-election announcement

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign arm is planning a “special event” that could be the official kickoff of her re-election campaign.

The Reynolds campaign announced Friday it will hold a rally Wednesday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The announcement does not say what Reynolds will talk about at the event.

Reynolds, a Republican, is up for re-election this fall. She has not yet officially announced her desire to seek another four years as Iowa governor, but is widely expected to do so.

Reynolds became governor in 2017, when she was promoted from lieutenant governor after former Gov. Terry Branstad was named U.S. ambassador to China. Reynolds won a full four-year term in 2018 by 3% over Democratic candidate Fred Hubbell.

Hubbell in 2018 emerged from a five-way Democratic primary. This year, Democrats have just one active candidate: Deidre DeJear, a Des Moines businesswoman who ran for Iowa secretary of state in 2018.

Three prominent national political forecasting websites — Sabato’s Crystal Ball, the Cook Political Report and Inside Elections — all rate Iowa’s 2022 race for governor as safe or solid Republican.

Reynolds’ campaign raised nearly $3.8 million in 2021 and finished the year with nearly $4.8 million in her campaign account, according to state campaign finance records. The Reynolds campaign claimed both are state campaign fundraising records.

DeJear raised just $280,000 and finished the year with only $8,500 in her campaign account.

Wednesday’s event is scheduled to be held at the fairgrounds’ Elwell Family Food Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. People wishing to attend can RSVP at reynoldstour.com.