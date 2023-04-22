Almost 280 athletes entered the Southwest Iowa Special Olympics Track & Field competition on a breezy but sunny day Tuesday at the Iowa Western Community College sports complex.

Participants ranged from 8-year-olds to an 80-year-old, according to Katie Wiese, director of regional field services for the Southwest Area, which includes Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties.

“They love it,” said Mary Broughton, Special Olympics coach for Lewis Central Community Schools, which sent about 20 students and a former student. “They look so forward to it. I’ve been coaching for four years, but I’ve been coming with our students for about 15 years.”

The athletes came with about 32 delegations, or teams, made up of students or adults, Wiese said. Each delegation has a head coach and some have assistant coaches. Most are volunteers, but some receive a stipend from a school district or organization. Then there were about 70 volunteers who helped with the event. And, of course, many parents came to watch.

Because of their differing abilities, athletes could compete in a 25-meter Push Me Please, 25-meter Walk With Me, 25-meter walk, 50-meter dash and running events up to a 1,500-meter relay, as well as a tennis ball throw, softball throw, mini-javelin throw, running long jump, standing long jump and 2K walk, Wiese said.

“It’s a big deal to a lot of these athletes,” she said. “I’ve been told they look forward to these days. Some of the schools go back and have pep rallies and celebrations for these athletes.”

The competition also has implications for events later in the year, Wiese said.

“Anyone with a Blue Ribbon medal qualifies for the state event Memorial Day weekend at Iowa State,” she said.

Grace Downing, a Lewis Central student, was excited after she placed first in both the tennis ball throw and the 25-meter walk and received Blue Ribbon medals.

“She will be going to state,” said her mother, Beth Downing.

Council Bluffs Community Schools had 100 to 110 athletes at the event from Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln high schools, Wilson and Kirn middle schools and Hoover, Rue, Roosevelt, Franklin, College View and Carter Lake elementary schools, according to Nicole Vetter, who is in her 12th year as Special Olympics coordinator for the district.

“I enjoy it,” she said. “It’s nice being outside, and it’s nice today. We never know what we’re going to get. We’ve had rain, we’ve had snow.

“Katie (Wiese) does an amazing job of setting up this event,” Vetter said. “She’ll do whatever she can to help the athletes have a great experience.”

About 40 Council Bluffs teachers and para-educators helped the team at the competition, and several administrators also attended, she said.

Ella Haitz, a junior at Thomas Jefferson High School, went to state for her basketball skills in March and won a Gold Medal, according to her father, Eric Haitz. She also went to state for bowling.

On Tuesday, she entered the 50-meter dash and the softball throw. Ella likes sports but said running is her favorite. She likes having the chance to see friends from other schools and towns, too.

“It’s fun to see all the people,” Eric Haitz said. “These events are how sports are supposed to be: Everybody cheers for everybody else.”