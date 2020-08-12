Spinning Babies: Jennie Ed hosts conference to improve delivery experience

By the time the Spinning Babies conference concluded in the basement of Methodist Jennie Edmundson, members of the hospital’s Birthing Center were itching to get back upstairs to implement newly learned practices.
“They were just so excited,” said Ashley Nihsen, director of Jennie Edmundson’s Birthing Center, of the eight members of her team who attended the recent event. “Just saying, ‘Oh, these are going to work,’ and ‘Oh my gosh, I would have been able to use this for a previous patient,’ …
“The excitement in the room was just amazing.”
To the public, Nihsen acknowledged the conference name, Spinning Babies, might sound a bit bizarre. And although she joked that mental images of a newborn being spun in circles may come to mind, the idea behind the training was to provide an educational platform for staff to learn procedures that help with decreasing cesarean section numbers, as well as focusing on options outside of traditional medications used in labor.
Nihsen said some of these methods include position changes, ambulation, water therapy and relaxation measures, among other things.
“The general public has a view that when you come into have a baby (that) the hospitals, we push medicines –Oxycontin or Pitocin. And yes ... we do use that medication, but these methods will also give us a way to help position the mom’s body to allow that baby to have more room and descend down into that pelvis to be in a good position for delivery,” Nihsen said.
The Aug. 5 conference was brought to Jennie Edmundson through the help and support of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation and the Jane Justice Scholarship Program.
In addition to Jennie Ed team members participating, Nihsen said several employees from Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha attended.
“What we are really trying to do is bring this focus back into the forefront of our minds and back into education and allow our staff to provide this kind of care across our whole health system,” she said.
Techniques learned through the Spinning Babies conference are able to be utilized throughout the full spectrum of a pregnancy, Nihsen said.
At its core, she said this sort of training heightens already skilled nurses’ and midwives’ capabilities.
“We always talk about a nurse having a tool kit,” Nihsen said. “You learn the tricks and trades from your peers, your providers and different places you work or different conferences, and so everybody was so excited to add to their tool kit that day.
“It was a really monumental day for us.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.