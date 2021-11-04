Spirit of Courage Award recipients demonstrate will to fight cancer

Cancer has touched each of the four recipients of the 2021 Spirit of Courage awards in unique ways, yet each one shares the strength and determination necessary to become a survivor.

The Spirit of Courage Gala, to be held as a virtual event Saturday evening, will pay tribute to Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland as representatives of all cancer patients, cancer survivors and their families.

The annual gala, along with an online auction and golf tournament held in October, raises funds for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund.

Now in its 19th year, the Spirit of Courage events have raised nearly $2 million, with 100% of the money going to the Charitable Patient Care Fund. This fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment of cancer, by paying for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent and gas.

Anyone who purchased a ticket to the sold-out gala will be able to view the evening’s speeches and testimonials online via Zoom, said Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer for Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.