Cancer has touched each of the four recipients of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation 2023 Spirit of Courage awards in unique ways, yet each one shares the strength and determination needed to fight the disease.

This year, tragically, one brave fight could not be won.

Honoree Brent Malskeit battled cancer for two years before his death on July 5, three days after his 24th birthday.

“The loss of Brent was heartbreaking for his family and every person who knew him,” said Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and president of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation. “He never gave up. His attitude was inspirational to so many around him, from the doctors and caregivers who treated him, to his fellow cancer patients.

“The way Brent lived reminds us how very important it is to continue to develop treatments and inspire hope for every cancer patient,” she said.

The 2023 Spirit of Courage Gala will also pay tribute to fellow recipients Rita Epperson, Fran Shorey and Marlene Turner as representatives of all cancer patients, cancer survivors and their families.

The annual celebrity weekend features a morning golf tournament Saturday, Aug. 5, at Dodge Riverside Golf Club and ends Saturday evening with the Spirit of Courage Gala and auction at the Mid-America Center. The gala kicks off with a cocktail hour at 7 p.m., followed by programming, dinner and a live auction.

There is also a silent auction, which can be accessed online and in advance at one.bidpal.net/spiritofcourage2023.

Now in its 21st year, the Spirit of Courage events have raised more than $2 million, with 100% of the money going to the Charitable Patient Care Fund. This fund provides assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment of cancer, by paying for medications, treatments and deductibles as well as everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent and gas.

Each of the 2023 Spirit of Courage recipients has a unique story to tell:

Rita Epperson worked for 40 years at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, including serving as administrative assistant for the Director of Nursing Services and in the same role for the Director of the Emergency Department before retiring from physical therapy. She had also taken part in the Spirit of Courage events as a volunteer. She was no stranger to Jennie Edmundson when in the spring of 2022 she was diagnosed and began undergoing treatment for Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. She was Jennie family.

Epperson began chemotherapy June 1, 2022 and continues to endure the treatments hoping they will slow progression of the cancer, which has spread to her spine. The support she has received from her family, and her friends at Jennie Edmundson, gives her strength.

“Everyone here is outstanding,” she said. “All the care and attention I’ve received has helped me to believe in myself throughout my cancer journey.”

In 2017, Brent Malskeit was homecoming king at Lewis Central High School. His life was full of opportunities for the choosing. Four years later, trouble keeping food down and an unexpected loss of weight led to a diagnosis of Stage 3 stomach cancer, which had spread to his lymph nodes.

Despite surgery to remove his stomach and treatments of radiation and chemotherapy, after a brief period of remission the cancer returned. Though the news he received was rarely good, the young man continued to fight the disease with courage and resolve beyond his years.

“I really could not do any of this without my parents and sister, and their unconditional love and support,” he said in an interview in June. “There are always good and bad days with a cancer journey, so it is important to treasure the good parts of every day.”

A “farm girl” from southeast Iowa, Fran Shorey grew up walking her family’s bean fields. Perhaps that was where she was exposed to chemicals or something else that led to her first diagnosis of breast cancer in 1989 when she was only 34 years old; no one knows.

What is certain is that through her initial mastectomy and treatment, and two subsequent diagnoses of breast cancer in 2014 and 2017 followed by a lumpectomy and second mastectomy, she has witnessed how cancer care has evolved, and how its diagnosis and treatment at the Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center have remained on the leading edge.

Now in remission, Shorey is keeping a personal promise to give back to Jennie Edmundson and its patients by starting a pet therapy service at the hospital — along with her dog, Rizzo.

“My goal is to provide comfort and warmth to people going through what I went through," she said.

When she was 37, Marlene Turner began classes at Iowa Western to earn an associate’s degree in nursing. She went to work at Jennie Edmundson Hospital with the intention of staying one year, then moving to a larger hospital. Instead, she stayed 31 years, working through the COVID-19 pandemic and after being diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021.

A smoker for 50 years, she underwent surgery to remove three-fourths of her left lung as well as radiation and chemotherapy treatments. Though her night shifts as house supervisor were exhausting, she never gave up — except for when she quit smoking.

In remission and officially retired, Turner is grateful for the advanced cancer care she received at the same hospital where she worked so long.

“I helped care for countless patients, and then I became one,” she said. “If not for Jennie Edmundson, I wouldn’t have had my career, and I probably wouldn’t be alive.”

Slevin says the annual Spirit of Courage weekend also honors the dozens of physicians, surgeons, therapists, nurses, medical caregivers and support staff at the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center. Additionally, she said, the longstanding partnership between the Cancer Center and Heartland Oncology & Hematology enables the delivery of medical oncology and chemotherapy treatments to patients throughout Southwest Iowa.

She also credits the generous donors, volunteers, businesses and organizations that selflessly support the Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s efforts all year long.

“So many people come together to help the Foundation and its efforts,” Slevin said. “The Foundation is able to fulfill a growing number of needs for patients and families because of the continued support of our sponsors and donors. It’s more than money to these patients. It is hope and healing.”

For Spirit of Courage tickets or sponsorships, call the Foundation at 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org/events/spirit-of-courage.

