Split opinions on prospects of CO2 pipelines

A Sierra Club-sponsored public hearing on the use of eminent domain for the construction of proposed CO2 pipelines across Iowa drew both opposition and support.

The majority of the more than 100 people who gathered in the Statehouse rotunda on Tuesday were opposed.

Maria Trinidad of Des Moines was with dozens of members of Laborers Local 177 supporting construction because “local jobs mean local paychecks.”

An amendment on the administration and regulation budget would prohibit the Iowa Utilities Board from scheduling hearings on the use of eminent domain until after Feb. 1, 2023.

POACHERS SENTENCED: An investigation that began as a turkey poaching case last fall has concluded with five people pleading guilty to 48 wildlife charges. They were assessed nearly $83,000 in fines and liquidated damages.

State conservation officers were executing a search warrant at the home of Devon Lewis, 26, of rural Washta, in November when they discovered evidence of other poaching activity. Once an additional search warrant was secured, investigators uncovered evidence of a year-round poaching network involving at least 70 deer, four turkeys, ducks, raccoons and red fox dating back to at least 2018.

State Conservation Officer Kirby Bragg said evidence from the lengthy investigation showed the poachers would shoot wildlife out of season, over bait and from vehicles, often without the proper tags. The deer were primarily bucks with antlers.

Lewis pleaded guilty to 23 citations with fines and damages totaling $37,600 and a minimum seven-year hunting license suspension.

The others pleading guilty were Taylor Luvaas, 27, of Schaller, 14 citations, fines and damages of $31,118, seven-year hunting license suspension; Jacob Fouts, 23, of Cherokee, six citations, fines and damages of $5,861 and hunting license suspension; Dylan Lewis, 22, of Cushing, three citations, fines and damages of $5,251, hunting license suspension; Austin Lewis, 19, of Cushing, two citations, fines and damages of $4,300.

The judge condemned five rifles, three shotguns and three bows used to commit the crimes.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources was assisted by the sheriff’s offices and conservation boards in Ida and Woodbury counties.

JUDICIAL NOMINATING: The Iowa Senate on Tuesday approved changes to the judicial nominating process.

The changes boost the number of recommended candidates for appellate court openings from three to five, have the governor select lower-level judges instead of district court judges making that selection, and allow judges in contiguous counties to be eligible for a judicial opening, provided they move into the new district if selected.

HF 2481 passed on a party-line 31-16 vote, with Republicans supporting.

The bill previously passed the House, so with its Senate passage it heads to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk for her consideration.

RADON TESTING: The Iowa Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved HF 2412, which requires schools to establish a plan for at least one radon test in each attendance center before July 2027. The House approved it earlier, 93-2.

Radon is colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas is produced by the natural breakdown of uranium, which is found in soil and rock throughout the United States. Radon travels through soil and enters buildings through cracks and other holes in the foundations. An estimated 400 Iowans die each year from radon exposure.

According to the Legislative Services Agency, the initial cost of radon testing in schools would range from $220,000 to $330,000. School districts may choose to use district employees trained in radon testing. Initial measurement specialist certification for radon testing is $275. Initial mitigation specialist certification for radon testing is $175. Training for an individual to receive both certifications is $400.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS: Voters wishing to vote by mail in the June 7 primary election now may request an absentee ballot.

The 70-day absentee ballot request period for the primary election is now open, and county auditors can begin mailing absentee ballots 20 days ahead of Election Day, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced.

Iowans can download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State Office’s website. Requests must be received by the county auditor’s office by May 23. In-person absentee voting at the county auditor’s office is available through the day before the election, June 6.

HOOVER AWARD: Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, and Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, were presented the 2022 Hoover Uncommon Public Service Award on Wednesday.

The award, named for Iowa native President Herbert Hoover, is presented annually to Iowa legislators who exemplify Hoover’s humanitarian efforts and who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to demonstrate uncommon service and commitment to the people of Iowa.

Dolecheck is retiring after the 2022 legislative session.

Dolecheck, 70, a retired farmer, has served in the House since 1997. Over the years, he has chaired the Education Committee as well as Education Appropriations Subcommittee. He’s also served on the Human Resources, Labor and Environmental Protection committees.

Petersen, 51, who works in marketing communications, served six terms in the House before being elected to the Senate three times. The first woman elected Senate Democratic leader, she led her caucus from 2017 to 2020. She has served on the Appropriations, Commerce, Government Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means committees as well as Transportation, Infrastructure and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee.

RIIF FUNDING: Higher than projected gambling revenue will make it possible for the Legislature to bump up the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, or RIIF, by $87 million in the coming year.

The House Transportation, Infrastructure and Capital Appropriations subcommittee on Monday voted 7-2 to send a $289,687,568 proposed RIIF budget to the full committee. It likely will be considered Tuesday.

Some of the additional funding proposed in fiscal 2023 is due to concerns that Iowa gambling revenue may dip or nose dive as Nebraska casinos come online, said Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City. Some projects are being accelerated, and others are being paid for sooner than previously scheduled.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has received studies projecting Iowa gaming revenue could fall somewhere between $183 million and $256 million a year. One study said Council Bluffs casinos indicated that as much as 80% their revenue is from Nebraska residents.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced Monday that the annual National Change of Address process to update and maintain Iowa’s voter registration records is underway.

Notices have been sent to 123,634 registered Iowa voters who have filed a change of address with the U.S. Postal Service. It’s part of the annual National Change of Address process to update and maintain Iowa’s voter registration record.

Pate encourages voters who receive the notices to indicate if the new address is incorrect and quickly return the card to the county auditor’s office.

The mailing is being conducted to ensure full compliance with the National Voter Registration Act, which requires periodic contact with voters to ensure the most accurate information is on file.

Data indicates 59,718 registered voters moved within their county during the past year and 63,916 moved outside their county, but still within Iowa.

For additional information, contact your county auditor’s office.