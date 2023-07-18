With the issue of rural representation making up a significant portion of the debate over how to elect county supervisors, it's hard to ignore the fact that Pottawattamie County is huge.

Splitting the county up has been attempted twice in the past, with city dwellers rejecting the measure both times, resulting in a unique compromise: a second courthouse.

When Pottawattamie County was initially established in 1847, it comprised approximately 5 million acres, according to the 1940 edition of “The Iowa Press Association’s Who’s Who in Iowa."

The county was so vast that it included territory that would become, in part or total, an additional 17 counties, stretching from Fremont County in the south to Woodbury County in the north and as far east as Guthrie County.

“It was not until the beginning of 1851 that the Third General Assembly passed an act that called for other counties to be organized out of the original Pottawattamie boundaries and the county itself reduced to its original size - 614,400 acres,” wrote J.R. Perkins for the Iowa Press Association.

After the county was made a more manageable size -- though still large enough to be the second-biggest in Iowa in terms of area -- residents went about selecting a county seat.

Even in 1851, the majority of the population lived along the western side of the county, in a town that was then known as Kanesville.

Unsurprisingly, when it came time to determine the county seat, the residents of what would become Council Bluffs overwhelmingly voted for the county seat to be in their community.

Also unsurprisingly, residents in the central and eastern parts of the county were unhappy with the decision, partially because it meant they would have to schlep all the way there to conduct county business.

Eastern county residents were so displeased that, in 1872, they petitioned the state legislature to split Pottawattamie County into two separate counties.

Both the state House and Senate passed the measure, and sent it back to the county for ratification. Richard Warner of the Pottawattamie County Historical Society said the western Pottawattamie residents rejected the very notion of splitting the county.

“The eastern residents tried to get the state to split it in two again a couple of years later,” Warner said. “Again, the voters of Kane township caused the measure to fail.”

With the attempts to split the county having failed, a compromise was eventually reached. A second courthouse was built in Avoca in 1886 “over the protests of Council Bluffs lawyers,” Warner said.

A mere 40 miles from Council Bluffs, the Avoca courthouse gave residents on the eastern side of the county a reprieve from having to trek all those miles. What might be an hour round trip today would have consumed the better part of a day at the turn of the century.

There hasn’t been another serious attempt to split Pottawattamie County into two counties in about 150 years, and current county auditor Mel Houser doesn’t think it likely that it will ever happen.

“Realistically, the process to do it is overwhelmingly difficult,” Houser said.

Article XI, Section 2 of the Iowa Constitution states, “No new County shall be hereafter created containing less than four hundred and thirty two square miles; nor shall the territory of any organized county be reduced below that area.”

With approximately 950 square miles, one could theoretically split Pottawattamie County into two, with each new county being about 475 square miles.

But there remains another question How would the new Eastern Pottawattamie County sustain itself?

“I had heard, when I first got on the board over, let’s see, 20 years ago, some gentleman in Walnut suggested we ought to split the county,” Houser said. “My first thought was, ‘Well, if you split the county, you’re not gonna have any tax base whatsoever, basically, on east Pottawattamie.’”

If the county was ever going to be split, it would have had to happen over a century ago, Houser said.

“These days, it would be nearly impossible,” he said.

And so, Pottawattamie County will likely remain about 10th in the state in terms of population, but second in total land area.