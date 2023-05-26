Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

St. Albert Catholic Schools' 42nd Annual Benefit Auction on April 22 was a real showstopper.

The event, held on the school's Gleason Avenue campus, was titled “A Night on Broadway’’ and raised $282,889 through the generosity of its community, according to a news release.

This year’s Auction Executive Committee -- consisting of Carly Mazzella, Carrie Ashley, Jenna Cox, Jill McIntosh-Carnes, John Helton, Jonathan Quigley, Karen Hander, Kelly Krohn, Kevin White, Lisa Rosloniec, Mark Sundrup and Paul Cox -- served as chairs of the event.

“We could not be more pleased with our 42nd Annual Benefit Auction,’’ St. Albert Catholic President Anne Rohling said in the release. “It’s such a blessing to host the event on our campus, and the event sold out with 450 attendees! Thanks to all of you who joined us on such a special evening.’’

The proceedings started with Mass in the chapel offered by the Rev. Max Carson. Next came fellowship throughout the building, along with silent auctions.

Attendees later gathered in the gymnasium for a dinner featuring a pork loin, au gratin potatoes and New York cheesecake. The Rev. Chuck Kottas offered the blessing before the meal, and Matt Madsen and Jen Brown capably emceed the event.

“The Saint Albert community again opened its hearts for our auction,’’ said Carrie Ashley, director of alumni and special events. “It is a tribute to our faith-filled community that we were again able to execute a successful event and to ensure quality Catholic education continues to be a priority in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa.”

About 35 items were auctioned off during the live auction, including tickets and hotel for a Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert in Kansas City; a purebred yellow Labrador puppy; and a vacation escape to Turks and Caicos Islands, along with other getaways to Hilton Head, South Carolina; Las Vegas; and Lake of the Ozarks.

The Freddie Falcon Award went to longtime volunteer Kirk Campbell. The award goes to those who have selflessly shared their gifts with St. Albert Catholic, and in doing so, furthered its mission.

Campbell has donated countless hours behind the scenes at our school, particularly to our softball program. Head softball coach Lyndsay Daley announced Campbell as the winner and detailed his many contributions.

The auction ended with a Raise the Paddle fundraiser, with proceeds going to a new mower for the campus, and a $10,000 raffle drawing, won by Stacey Heather.