Every August, astronomers around the world get ready to observe the year's most prolific and dependable meteor shower, The Perseids, which this year reaches their maximum on Aug. 13.

Since some of the Perseids may begin making their appearance earlier than the 13th, I thought I'd use this week's column to give my readers a kind of primer for the Perseids.

The Perseids, just like the other meteor showers that occur during the year, draw their name from the stellar constellation in which the majority of the meteors appear to radiate.

In the case of the Perseids, the constellation of Perseus, The Hero, is their "home" and that constellation is now located in the mid-high northeastern sky.

The best way to locate Perseus is to first locate a unique formation of stars forming the letter "W" almost standing on end. That particular formation is Cassiopeia, The Queen, and Perseus will be just to the lower right.

It is believed that the 2023 Perseids will be quite good since Earth will be passing through a significant portion of cometary debris path left behind by Comet Swift-Tuttle (P/1862).

In 1962, Swift-Tuttle shed a tremendous amount of dust in its wake and that dust now sets the stage for intense meteor activity as Earth passes through it.

Moonlight will not present a problem this year as it has in past years, as a thin crescent moon on Aug. 9 will be setting about an hour after evening twilight.

If there was one drawback to meteor observing, it would be having to stay up late in order to see the larger number of meteor members.

An hour's sky watching on almost any clear, moonless night will produce four or five sporadic meteors and you will miss many more because you are looking at some other part of the sky when they fly past.

In the hours after midnight, there is quite often a big increase in the number of meteors seen and the reason for this is our particular location on Earth.

At midnight, this part of the Earth where we are standing faces the direction the Earth is moving in its orbit around the Sun. As a result, Earth "sweeps up" any bits of cometary dust it encounters and we see an abundance of meteors. Earlier in the evening, however, we will be facing backward into the already "swept" area, meaning that the only meteors we are likely to see are those moving fast enough to overtake the Earth.