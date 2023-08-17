One of the heavens most distinctive constellations is now mid-high in the northeastern sky and, because of the unique formation of stars, it should be very easy to locate.

Cassiopeia, the Queen, can be easily located just by looking for the formation of stars that resemble a stellar "W" standing on one end.

This unique constellation dates as far back as 3500 B.C. and in Greek mythology represents the wife of Cepheus, king of Ethiopia, and the mother of Andromeda.

In a later column I'll relate how Cassiopeia got herself in a whole bunch of trouble because of her boast of how Andromeda's beauty outshone all the other goddesses that happened to be around.

Other than its shape, Cassiopeia is very easy to find since it lies on the right side of Polaris, the North Star, and directly across from Ursa Major and the Big Dipper.

For beginning stargazers, sweeping the heavens in and around Cassiopeia with a pair of binoculars will reveal a multitude of stars because the constellation lies almost entirely in the Milky Way.

The five primary stars that form the "W" are easy to remember if you use the mnemonic BAGDE, a word made up of the first Greek letter names of the principal stars, Beta, Alpha, Gamma, Delta and Epsilon.

If you face toward the northeast and find Cassiopeia, the right-most star in the lower leg of the "W" is Beta, back to the left is Alpha, upward to Gamma, slightly right and up is Delta, and the top leg of the "W" will be Epsilon.

The star Alpha Cas has been measured to be 181 light years from our Sun, while Beta Cas is a comparatively "near" neighbor — only 41 light years distant.

A great astronomer, Tycho Brahe, found one of the most famous stars ever observed in Cassiopeia back in November 1572.

This star, given the name "Tycho's Star", suddenly burst into view and increased in brilliance to the point it was visible in broad daylight. By December of the same year, the star began to fade and quickly disappeard entirely.

Although Brahe positioned the star with reasonable accuracy, no optical trace of it has been found in modern times — even using some of the largest land based telescopes available to astronomers.

As mentioned above, Cassiopeia was the queen of King Cepheus and "he" can be found just to the right and almost directly overhead. Cepheus appears almost like a pentagon with five main stars, which make up the formation. Some astronomers think Cepheus appears like a square house with an extremely pointed roof.