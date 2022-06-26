STARS scholarship program recognizes 2021-22 graduates

The STARS scholarship program recently recognized the 2022 scholars who finished their programs.

Celebrating its 25th year, STARS is a program of the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation that’s an initiative of the Iowa West Foundation. It gives low-income parents and custodial grandparents in Pottawattamie County an opportunity to earn college credentials.

The scholarship supports adult learners by providing $3,500 in scholarship funds that can be used for direct and indirect expenses, including tuition, fees, books, childcare and living expenses.

A recognition ceremony was held at the PACE Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center on June 16, and it featured remarks by STARS Program Director Mia Laustrup, CBSF Executive Director Chris LaFerla, Iowa West Foundation Program Officer Michelle Wodtke Franks and guest speakers Jenny Hecker and Amelia Henry, who are both former STARS scholars.

“Many adult learners with children face systemic barriers that impair their ability to secure a job that pays a livable wage,” Laustrup said. “This is why the STARS program is imperative to Pottawattamie County — to address barriers by providing assistance with expenses like tuition, gas cards, child care, living expenses and more. I am proud to be part of such an impactful program.”

STARS scholarship addresses barriers by providing high-quality programming and support, according to a news release. STARS scholars engage in educational seminars that are rigorous, hands-on and relevant. Throughout their enrollment, they are provided with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in both postsecondary education and in their careers.

Only 33.5% of Pottawattamie County residents ages 25-64 have an education or training beyond high school, according to the program. STARS empowers scholars with self-confidence and a belief that they can pursue a career path that will change their trajectory in life.

“What our graduates have achieved is significant,” LaFerla said. “Ninety percent of our scholars are single parents and, while graduating from college is a feat in and of itself, doing so as a single parent is an absolutely incredible accomplishment. We’re proud of the graduates, and I hope they exit the program knowing that there is an entire network of supporters who are cheering them on.”

The STARS Scholarship Program is Iowa West’s longest-running initiative. Since 1997, STARS has celebrated more than 260 graduates and has awarded more than $1,000,000 in scholarships.

“The STARS scholarship program has remained steadfast in our community for the last 25 years,” Franks said. “The amount of financial support has been increased, and there have been program improvements and modifications, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is its purpose. The program provides support to help scholars meet the plans they have for themselves. The real success is in those scholars who leveraged the assistance and went on to advance their education and chart a brand new course for their families.”

STARS is currently seeking applications for the 2022-23 school year. For more information or to apply, visit cbsf.org or call the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation at 712-322-8800.

The STARS graduates from 2021-2022 included the following:

Certificates

John DeWindt, IWCC, Certified Nursing Assistant

Emma Fielder, IWCC, Certified Nursing Assistant

Alycia Jepperson, IWCC, Licensed Practical Nurse

Shawntelle Kuhlmann, IWCC, Licensed Practical Nurse

Ashley McClary, IWCC, Licensed Practical Nurse

Heather Heatherly, IWCC, Licensed Practical Nurse

Hannah Seifert, IWCC, Licensed Practical Nurse

Celia Wright, IWCC, Licensed Practical Nurse

Associate Degrees

Leticia Huber, IWCC, Addictive Studies

Jennifer Koedam, IWCC, Registered Nurse

Lisa Smith, IWCC, Paralegal

Taylor Stanfill, IWCC, Education

Nicole Wright, IWCC, Graphic Design

Bachelor’s Degrees

Jasmine Dunkirk, College of St. Mary, Education

